How to File a Property Damage Claim

After someone or something has caused damage to your property, you need to file a property damage claim. It is wise to call a lawyer to help you figure out the logistics of the claim and have them speak to the insurance company.

One common type of property damage claim that occurs is when a driver causes an accident. In this case, you would file a property damage claim with the at-fault driver’s insurance company. And, if the at-fault driver is hurt or their car is damaged, they would file a claim with their insurance company.

A property damage claim can be covered by liability, collision, or comprehensive insurance. The type of coverage used will depend on what caused the accident. For example, if there is property damage at a residence caused by theft or fire, homeowners’ or renters’ insurance may cover the damages. If the damage is caused by a vehicle, then liability, collision, or comprehensive insurance will cover the damages.

Steps in a Property Damage Claim

Whether the damage is due to natural causes or a car accident, some steps need to be taken when filing a property damage claim.

1) Report the Property Damage to the Insurance Company

The first and most obvious step that needs to be taken in filing a property damage claim is to report the damage to your insurance, such as your homeowner’s or renter’s insurance. For this step, it may be wise to hire a professional lawyer to help you gather evidence and speak to your insurance company. An experienced lawyer can help you correctly state what happened to ensure you get fair compensation for damages to your property.

2) File a Property Damage Claim

Next, you will want to file a claim with your insurance company or, if the damages are caused by another party, their insurance company. You will want to file your claim as soon as possible after the damages have occurred. Although you have four years to file a property damage claim in Florida, filing as soon as possible will make it easier to defend your case and help you patch up the damage to your home.

3) Work with an Insurance Adjuster

After your claim has been filed an insurance adjuster will be assigned to your case. The insurance adjuster will assess the damage caused and give you a settlement estimate. They will also help to determine what caused the accident and who, if anyone, is at fault for the damage. For these reasons, it is essential that when the damage occurs, you take photos and gather evidence of their cause.

4) Finalize the Payout of the Claim

After the adjuster makes a settlement, you will finalize the payout given from the insurance company and sign a release saying you will no longer pursue this claim. If you feel that you are not receiving fair compensation, be sure not to accept the settlement and call a professional lawyer to help you get a better payment.

Of course, this is a brief overview of the steps taken for a property damage claim. The steps can vary depending on what caused the damage to happen. But, know that you do not have to go through the process alone, and professionals can help guide you if necessary.