How to Determine if an American Staffordshire Terrier is the Right Breed for You?

How to Determine if an American Staffordshire Terrier is the Right Breed...

The terrier breeds are incredibly affectionate dogs that make excellent family pets. An American Staffordshire Terrier is very intelligent, loving, protective of its owners, and trustworthy with children. But they can be aggressive toward other animals; thus, they require firm handling.

The American Staffordshire or AmStaff terrier is a sturdy, muscular breed of medium size with a short, smooth coat. The breed’s distinguishing features are stocky and powerful build (medium-sized), round and broader head (with distinct stop), and large eyes and ears. The face has well-pronounced wrinkles, which form a scowl or frown similar to a Bulldog.

How to Judge if the Terrier Breed is Right for You?

If you wish to buy an American Staffordshire what matters most is how much work it requires to groom. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

American Staffordshire Terriers for First Time Owners

An American Staffordshire Terrier may not be best for first-time owners. Their aggression and boisterousness make them unsuitable pets if owners cannot provide firm handling.

Exercise Regimen for an American Staffordshire

American Staffordshire terriers require daily long walks, which can be difficult if you are away for most of the day. They should also be allowed to run off lead, as they love to run around and often do not return on command.

If you have this breed of dog, take good care of them by training them well, giving them enough exercise, and socializing with other dogs. If these things are taken care of, you will never go wrong with your terrier.

Feeding Schedule

This dog breed needs to eat 1/2 to 3/4 cups of high-quality dry food every day. Remember not to overfeed them, as obese terriers are more prone to serious health problems like diabetes and heart disease.

As a Companion

The American Staffordshire is a breed suitable for owners who can spend a lot of time with their dog(s). They require firm handling and socialization. If you have the necessary skills and time to commit to this breed, they will be your loving and protective companion for life.

Level of Intelligence

American Staffordshire terriers are extremely intelligent and respond well to firm but gentle training. They love to please their owners.

Good-Natured

As already mentioned, the American Staffordshire is a breed of good-natured terriers that are not aggressive. Thus, they are suitable for people with children or other pets.

Dog Aggression

The American Staffordshire Terriers can be aggressive toward other animals; thus, it is necessary to socialize your dog gently from an early age to avoid aggression later on. Sometimes, it may exhibit a startling response which may cause it to attack any animal or even human being. It will not attack if given proper socialization training.

Four Lesser-Known Facts About American Staffordshire Terriers

American Staffordshire Terriers are extremely affectionate and intelligent; thus, they make great family pets. They are also very protective of their owners; thus, they make excellent guard dogs. They do not require too much exercise but need enough attention from their owners. It is a medium-sized breed with a stocky and sturdy build, making it a powerful breed suitable for people who wish to own an athletic dog capable of pulling hard on the leash without straining its body too much. Like cats, American Staffordshire Terriers love to spend time alone. So if you have one, it means your Staffie is not lonely or yearning for your attention.

Sleep and Care of this Breed

American Staffordshire Terriers sleep for about 10 to 12 hours a day when they are not active and require only moderate care and grooming. They do not usually shed, but they will need regular brushing.

They possess an average life span of approximately 13 to 16 years and require brushing/combing thrice a week to prevent fur matting.

You should brush its teeth every day to avoid dental problems. Trim its nails once or twice every month if they get too long, clean its ears weekly, and bathe it once a month or when necessary (usually after hunting trips).

If you want to buy an American Staffordshire Terrier as a pet, consider how much work it would be to groom your pet. It may not be ideal if you are away for long hours. If you have enough time to spend with your terrier, they can be excellent family pets. Consider all the care tips recommended by the experts when caring for this dog.