How to Decode the Colorful Tags on Your Bread Bag

By Lauren Breedlove

It’s not every day that you have your mind blown by something as inconspicuous as bread tags. Those colorful plastic clips that keep our loaves of bread closed in between grabbing slices are more than just a decoration — they’re the key to freshness.

[ED NOTE: Around the world, some people collect the tags, some for fun, and many to help a cause. A Google search will return hundreds of links]

Thanks to a recent reel by Jordan Howlett, this little-known fact has become somewhat of a brilliant sensation. Before you pick up your next loaf of bread to make your favorite sandwich, read on about the color-coded key so you can choose the freshest bread possible. Heck, this might even be a bread-buying game-changer.

In his reel, Howlett visits the grocery store to speak to one of the staff about the bread tags. He confirmed that these little plastic ties, also lovingly referred to as “bread buckles” and “bread tabs,” have a dual purpose. In addition to keeping the bread closed, they also tell hungry grocery store shoppers when the bread was baked and packaged while helping to keep things organized for the staff who stock the shelves as well.

Although some shops use their own methods, and it’s rare to find bread more than a couple of days old still on the shelves, most grocery stores follow a similar schedule with their bread tag coloring as detailed below:

Monday – Blue

Tuesday – Green

Thursday – Red

Friday – White

Saturday – Yellow

It should be noted that since most bakeries don’t produce bread on Sundays and Wednesdays, they are omitted. But wait, it goes even deeper.

To help us remember the nifty key, the days of the week match the colors when listed alphabetically. So, since “blue” starts with ‘b’ and is close to the start of the alphabet, it corresponds to Monday.

That means if you go to the grocery store on a Friday, you’ll want to choose a loaf with a white or red bread tag to ensure the freshest bread for your grilled cheese. Don’t forget the other important tool you can check as well … the expiration date. This was hilariously pointed out by the grocery store worker from the reel, who joked that it was “an even cooler secret” when he saw how excited Howlett was about the whole bread tag concept.