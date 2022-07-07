How to Deal With Unexpected Changes in Life

Life changes are inevitable. While changes can be very uncomfortable, they are often crucial for your improvement. Therefore, how you respond to these changes, matters. According to former sports coach, Lou Holtz, “Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond to it.”

Here are a few tips for dealing with life’s unexpected changes.

Have A Vision For The Future

Often, changes we envision seeing in our lives, are on the back-burner. If you invest the right thoughts and actions, you can bring your vision to life. However, the process always begins with visualizing your future. This vision can be beneficial in various ways.

For instance, a clear vision can develop your stamina in working out the changes you seek in life. You might want to study for an online FNP DNP program, or even become a chef. Whichever direction you choose, it always helps to deconstruct short-to long-term vision statements into quarterly targets. It makes it easier to commit yourself to the implementation process.

Practice Self-Acceptance

Unexpected changes impact the impressions of your current state and future wellbeing. Experiencing consistent changes in your life can destabilize your development. This level of uncertainty comes with various worries over your future, and you’ll wish things would return to how they were, rather than keeping out of your comfort zone.

Throughout all these changes, it’s crucial to be more in tune with yourself and how the changes affect you. Practicing self-acceptance means being patient with yourself enough to acknowledge the journey ahead of you. Self-acceptance makes you less vulnerable to the shocks associated with frequent life changes.

Don’t Throw Away The Past

In his commencement speech at Stanford, Steve Jobs made a statement that conceptualizes the past in a very proud way. He advised students to be steadfast in dealing with changes, and learn from the past – since you can only connect life’s many dots while looking backward and not forward. By equating today’s experiences with the past, you can understand why some things had to change, and it’ll help you appreciate life.

Be Honest and Accountable To Yourself

You need to take charge of your life in a fast-changing world. Often, people are quick to inspire others but lack the motivation to carry out the advice themselves. Whether you influenced them or not, owning life’s changes can be a great way to practice self-acceptance and learn from the past. It involves holding yourself accountable for the detours in your life, whether or not you were responsible for them.

Set Smart Goals

In addition to your vision, you need smart goals to limit your expectations. Changes happen in life, but they should not make your goals any less valid. Setting SMART goals provides you with enough stability as you deal with life’s changes. Ensure your goals are specific. Add timelines and indicators to track your daily efforts and encourage improvement.

Handling unexpected changes differs from person to person. Therefore, these tips are neither exhaustive nor cast in stone. You can treat them as fundamentals, to help you identify other ways of dealing with unexpected changes.