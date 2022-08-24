How to Create Compelling Video Content Out of Still Images

Pictures are snapshots of some of the best moments in life. A single image can tell a thousand stories. So, why should one abandon all those memories on their hard drives? Why not turn their photos into engaging videos?

Videos created from photographs are an excellent way to highlight and summarise special moments in events. It can induce a range of emotions that no words can. Videos also have a high ROI and drive engagement. After all, 93% of marketers who use video say it’s a critical component of their marketing strategy.

Not sure how to make a video out of still images?

This article will provide a detailed guide to producing an engaging video using still images.

What Do You Need to Make an Awesome Movie Out of Still Images?

First, look at these helpful hints that will come in handy when they start creating a video from still images. They are as follows:

Try to keep everything simple: One should stick to a simple design, select a color scheme, and avoid clutter on their videos. Because no one wants a headache after watching their video. Best of the best: One should not simply upload all of their photos from previous years. Spend an extra minute selecting only the best pictures. 50-100 images should be sufficient. Enjoy the picturesque: A video containing only portraits or scenes can become monotonous. Anyone can yawn at the same type of content. One should try mixing images with landscapes or interior shots to make the video more interesting. Caption: When adding text, such as names or locations, choosing the font carefully should be necessary. Even people with poor vision should be able to read it clearly. Also, one should avoid including too much text; it will distract the viewer from the images. Include videos : Stills can be pleasant but quickly become tedious. With clips, one can break up the stillness of images. They should not be too long, or the viewer will be drawn away from the main topic. One’s point of view: With voicing, one can add depth and entertainment to the narration. Tell some stories about what’s going on in the video. Every video creator requires a tool: To make a fantastic still image video, one will undoubtedly need a powerful tool. As an example, consider the Photo Video Maker . It is one of the best and most powerful tools for creating videos, slideshows, and movies from one’s photo gallery and music.

4 Ways to Create Fascinating Video Content From Still Images

With digital technology advancements, it is now easier than ever to create videos from still images. Here are four ways to create engaging videos frame by frame, ranging from simple slides to complex animation.

Photo Slideshow

A photo slideshow is the simplest way to create exciting video content in a pinch and is a very effective way to bring still images to life.

Slideshows are quick to create and don’t require a lot of technical know-how. It is one effective technique where one can position the images so that a consistent theme or object is visible in each image, making the objects surrounding it appear in motion while the target object is still. Timelapse Photography

While slideshows are simple to create, they can be monotonous and lack dynamism.

Photo time lapses are as simple to create as slideshows. It is a tried-and-true method for animating still images and making stunning videos. By keeping the camera in one place and taking shots at regular intervals, one can show how things are made, destroyed, or moved in seconds. This works best with things that require a long time to observe, such as someone growing taller over time or building construction. Timelapse photography is excellent for enhancing photography without the requirement of complicated animation skills or technical expertise. Stop Motion

Stop motion may have been used in films without the viewer’s awareness. However, it’s an incredibly entertaining and flexible medium for making short advertising messages without needing advanced skills.

It is a filmmaking method that employs a sequence of still photographs to bring inanimate objects to life. To begin, one has to find an inanimate object that can be easily interacted with, such as a ball. Then, the objects in the frame are moved slightly between shots to create the illusion of movement when the images are assembled together. The outcome is one of the most time-consuming and complex animation styles, but the effects can be simply stunning. Stop-motion animation is also an excellent medium for making videos with pictures and bringing seasonal decorations to life. Pixelation

Pixelation is a more advanced form of Stop Motion that focuses on people rather than objects. It is traditionally defined as manipulating human talent in the same way that characters in animation are.



The process is similar to Stop motion, but the amount of time between images can be adjusted to make the characters appear to move amusingly.



Pixilation is an excellent substitute to live action because it allows for much more control over rhythm and outcomes in post-production.



One can try photographing someone jumping and leaving them in the air for an extra second to discover what happens.

So far, we’ve discussed how to make a fascinating video from still images. It’s time to walk through the steps of creating a video from still images.

5 Easy Steps to Create a Compelling Video From Still Images

The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Select an Easy-to-use Video Creation Tool

The simplest way to combine multiple images into a fantastic video is to use free video creation tools, such as Photo Video Maker, etc.

There are numerous advantages to using this video creation platform, including

A plethora of beautiful templates to choose from.

Editing via drag-and-drop.

High-quality stock media collection.

Cutting-edge motion graphics.

It is simple to collaborate.

Step 2: Choose a Template

Templates make everyone’s life easier. And Photo Video Maker includes a diverse range of templates for various types of videos.

For example, if users want to make an employee slideshow video for their social media audience, they can select the one that best fits their theme and topic.

Step 3: Import and Add Photos

Once users have decided which template will work best for them, they must import and add all of their high-quality still photos to the tool. Then, they can select them individually or drop the entire folder in.

Step 4: Add Text/ Motion Graphics

The next step is to decide what text to include. One should make sure to:

Add text to the introductory screen to explain what the video is about.

If possible, include captions and subtitles.

Highlight key points on screens, such as numbers.

At the end of the video, have some closing text.

Transitions and motion graphics can also be used to enhance the video.

Step 4: Add Catchy Music:

According to statistics, 81% of marketers believe that music improves the performance of their videos. Include music that fits the mood of the video. For example, one can use music from the video creation tool’s music library, upload their own, or add audio files such as a podcast to their video!

Step 5: Create the Video

Once everything is in place, one can now generate the video and select the output format. After making a video with pictures, users can share it on social media platforms with their team and use the power of video to achieve their various goals.