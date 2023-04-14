How to Cope with Inflation Stress During Tough Economic Times

The past few years have presented many challenges for economies worldwide, including the U.S. Many parts of the U.S. were impacted by the spike in inflation rates, as it seeped into their budgets and lowered their purchasing power.

Inflation rates affected almost every state but influenced some more than others. An online survey administered in Florida in May 2022 revealed that 91 percent of Floridians are concerned about the current inflation rate.

The survey also revealed that most respondents think the country should prioritize the cost of living/inflation. But the global economy is still recovering from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and disruption in the global supply chain. So, how can you cope with inflation stress during these economic times to help yourself? Consider the following tips.

Re-Evaluate Your Budget

The budget that worked well for you before the inflation rate went up may not be suitable for the current economic climate. As prices of goods and services increase, you need to adjust your budget accordingly.

Examine your current budget and create a new spending plan. Consider asking yourself a few questions when re-evaluating your budget. Has my income changed in the past year? Has my purchasing power decreased? Which of my current expenses can I minimize? Once you’ve evaluated your budget, you can make an informed decision when creating a new budget.

Postpone Major Purchases

If your financial plan entailed making a significant purchase, such as a car or home, postponing that plan might be helpful. If you already have a car that works fine, or if you’re okay with continuing to continue living in your current home for a longer time, you may want to minimize your expenses at this time.

Consider postponing major purchases by creating a new plan. In fact, inflation will make your purchases more expensive, which may also change things. Postposing the purchase also allows you to add more funds to your savings.

Restructure Your Debt

Debt restructuring is a good idea for those struggling to pay their debt on time, which may be true for many Americans dealing with inflation stress. Debt restructuring involves negotiating loan terms with lenders, asking for an interest rate reduction, or extending the due date. However, this may only be possible for some borrowers.

If you cannot restructure your debt in a way that offers stress relief, you can opt for a short-term loan to pay for a higher-interest debt. You can apply for installment loans online from a licensed lender through a simple application process. You can quickly access cash when needed when you choose a reputable platform that offers up to 12 months to repay the loan.

Embrace a Coping Mechanism

Dealing with inflation stress in today’s challenging economic climate can overwhelm many. Unfortunately, this can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression. In addition to the strategies mentioned above, you should consider embracing a coping mechanism that helps you manage stress.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends healthy ways to cope with stress: take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, take care of yourself and your body, make time to unwind, talk to others, and more.