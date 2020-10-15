How to Choose Motorcycle Sunglasses for Rainy Weather

Experienced riders are aware of unpredictable situations on the road, including unstable weather conditions. Even though you may start your trip one sunny morning, it does not mean that there will be no rain for a whole day. Sometimes even your favorite weather forecast fails. And even if you picked the bike properly, using all the tips and reviews from yourmotobro.com, you still should take care of a clear vision.

Rain is not just an unpleasant situation that may happen. It is a dangerous challenge for unprepared riders, as it may completely blind you. Simple goggles do not suit in this case. You have to buy glasses, designed specifically for rainy weather.

Features of Motorcycle Goggles for Rainy Weather

The main problem that appears during the rain is the high humidity that fogs up the glasses. You may not even notice the upcoming rain until you are blinded in several seconds. Glasses for rain are not that different from the ones you wear while riding on a sunny day. High-quality glasses for rain work well under any weather condition. Pay attention to their main benefits:

Anti-fog protection. It can be specific vents inside the goggles or protective layers made from anti-fogging materials. Check out photochromic anti-fog technology, as it adapts according to the weather outside;

Several pairs of lenses for different weather conditions. They must be incredibly easy to change without any additional tools. Take them to the road with you;

Strap or reliable legs must fit perfectly to your head. The rain shouldn’t reach your eyes;

Few layers of protective glass. Polycarbonate is a nice material to prevent goggles from the water. Usually, multilayered glasses for rainy weather also include the acetate layer that removes the fog;

These glasses are compatible with the helmets. Goggles that protect you against the rain and fog have to match perfectly with your helmet;

Possible foam nose pad that may be adjustable during the rainy day. This way, you isolate your eyes and lenses from the rain;

Hard to break. When your fingers get slippery from the rain, it is not a joke to still keep the goggles input. While it is a necessary demand for all motorcycle glasses to be resistant to the damage, it is still hard to avoid sometimes. Check out whether the goggles have protective lenses.

Tips for Riding in the Rain

You have to be extremely cautious riding through the rain, even if you have years of experience. It is a real challenge for everyone. These adjustments might help you to ride without any problems:

Avoid puddles. This is obvious advice which not many of us listen to. You don’t know how deep it is and whether you will be wet from head to toe after that;

Slippery surfaces are better to be avoided as well. If you see shiny surfaces in the rain, they probably contain some metals. Even if you have the best tires in the world, it is wiser to avoid problems if you can;

Don’t panic. If it is your first time on the road during the rain, don’t rush. Continue to ride smoothly until you can stop;

Don’t try to combine your actions like accelerating, trail braking, during the turn. Perform all the actions separately. It will cut the traction demands on tires;

Reduce speed. You can’t continue moving forward at the highest speed during the rain, even if you are in protective goggles. Once you notice the rain starts, lower down your speed;

A dry line may be your lifesaver. If you feel insecure on the slippery road, find the line that is dry. Perhaps there are tracks from bigger vehicles you may fit in;

Visible and waterproof gear. You can be completely unnoticed by other drivers on the road. Make sure you are visible;

Goggles with anti-fog and anti-rain lenses are the best. Your vision must be clear if you want to continue your ride.

Rain is tricky for drivers. You have to be prepared for anything.