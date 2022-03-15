How To Calculate Your Personal Inflation Rate

The “CPI” column shows the current reading of the CPI according to the BLS website for each category (adding a “fixed” category for things that don’t go up, such as fixed-rate mortgage payments, level-term life insurance premiums, etc.).

In the next column, you can see a hypothetical family’s budget broken down by those categories. In the final column, you multiply the CPI increase by your spending fractions to get the contribution of each category to your personal inflation rate.

Then, simply sum the numbers in that last column to find your overall personal inflation rate. For this specific family, inflation is running at 2.2%, less than half the official CPI.

Is Inflation Really That Low for Everyone?

Of course not.

The overall CPI is based on a pre-defined basket of goods and services, weighted by how the budget of the “average American family” breaks down.

Your own rate may be lower, like the above example, or it might be higher.

Imagine if you need to buy a used car tomorrow, or if you’re a traveling salesman driving from town to town every day. If that’s you, your inflation rate will skew much higher due to the 29.7% rate for used vehicles or by 54.5% for gas. Or you might be renting and expecting your landlord to hike your rent as soon as he can, so your “fixed” category is much smaller.

The Bottom Line

Inflation in general isn’t good for consumers and is especially bad for people living on fixed income. However, it can be very good for borrowers with fixed-interest loans (like most mortgages). If cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) push your income up while your mortgage payments stay the same, those mortgage payments become easier over time.

The above shows you how to figure out and calculate your personal inflation rate. Then, compare that to any COLAs (or other raises) you may get. If the latter is higher than the former, you’re in luck. If the opposite is true, you’ll need to find ways to make more money, trim your spending or both.