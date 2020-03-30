How to be Successful on Twitter

Everyone wants to share their thoughts with the whole world. Popularity on Twitter can help you in business or promote your blog. The most popular Twitter users have over 100,000 followers, and some even have 500,000. Most of these users were well-known even before they started using Twitter. That does not mean that you cannot succeed! Some carefully selected, witty blog topics and smart self-promotion can help you be successful.

Short messages are still at the peak of popularity due to their brevity and capacity. Lots of users make attempts to be at the TOP as quickly as possible and get their share of popularity and fame. At the same time, they have a high chance of making a profit too. Consequently, most often, such a method as buying followers for Twitter accounts comes to the rescue. Many users successfully use it and achieve their primary goals.

Tips that will help you succeed on Twitter

Pay attention to the page design

Your page should look vibrant and active. Before starting any account development on a social network, you need to choose an account topic. There are a lot of options for that. For example, you can choose any humorous direction, even if you are an owner of a serious business.

Add thematic Tweets

You should organize your account content. You must have at least 40 different posts. Most of them must meet specific topics. Do not post provocative phrases or prohibited content. This is a huge mistake for many users. The more exciting and fascinating your posts will be, the bigger the chances of leading places in the TOP you will get.

Add visual elements

Try to publish not only text tweets, even if you are good at that. Add as many images and videos as possible. Visual information is perceived most loyally by readers and viewers. Sometimes people read Twitter just to relax and have fun. So, pictures and videos are the best way to entertain an audience.

Use hashtags

Hashtags allow users to find your content much faster and more conveniently. But don’t overdo it. Try to add the hottest and most relevant hashtags for your post topic. Find your competitors and analyze which hashtags are the most likely to get likes.

Get more followers

It is unlikely that you will be able to move up the rating ladder without enough followers on your account. Therefore, to change this situation, look for your direct competitors. Compare the number of likes and retweets, followers and start developing your account.

Followers are the main driving force to your success

The more followers you have, the bigger the chances you get to start making progress in your account development. It is the primary rule of all social networks.

Is it real to make money on Twitter?

Users promoting their accounts and communities on social networks want to gain not only fame but also get a stable income. You can make money on the Twitter platform. The main thing is to know-how. People nowadays earn thousands of dollars using this social network. Of course, you need to spend much time understanding how Twitter algorithms work, but it worth that.

Tips that will help you make money on Twitter

Use advertising

Try to find various websites where advertisers place their tasks, and also offer your account for advertising. All advertisers will invest in projects that look successful enough.

Use self-promotion

If you are a business owner, you can also earn extra income using self-promotion on your Twitter account. You can use your account as a microblog, notifying of all changes in your organization or shop. Thus, you can attract new customers from Twitter or organize a communication point on this platform, or maybe a system for receiving orders, that is up to you.

Use your design talent

If you have a designer talent, you will easily make good use of it on this platform. You don’t even have to create an account on Twitter – you can simply develop new backgrounds, pictures for it and so on.

What Tweets to write to become popular?

Before you start increasing the number of subscribers on Twitter, think about your content. Here are some ideas you can use for your account:

Humor. This topic will never cease to be popular. Whatever direction you choose for your account, if you write all the tweets with fun, they will attract everyone’s attention. The main thing – don’t go too far!

Exciting news and facts. Twitter is known for its brevity; that’s why users love it so much. Talk about some events from the celebrities’ life, fashion world trends, or the latest political news. People like to learn something new, use it.

Polls. Users love to chat and discuss various topics on the Internet. Create polls. The more activity you will have on your page, the more popular and successful you will become. If you check some celebrities’ accounts, you will notice that every second one uses polls to engage the audience and to entertain their fans.

According to the Hubspot article, there are over 326 million average monthly Twitter users globally for you to share your content with. Using all the tips, ideas and pieces of advice above, you will be able to engage more followers to your account and to build a loyal audience. Don’t afraid to try different methods. You will find the best one as time goes on.