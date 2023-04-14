How to Avoid Sunburn but Stay Fashionable

Spring is here, which means summer is only around the corner. Spending summer days by the poolside is the best way to beat the heat, but you have to take precautions not to get burned.

Nobody wants sunburn, but the lasting effects of exposure are even worse. Here are the five best ways to avoid sunburn but stay fashionable.

Wear A Custom Hat

It could be a wide-brimmed sun hat, it could be a billed cap with a custom design from The/Studio– what matters is that you cover your face. As long as the hat you wear has a wide enough brim that sunlight is blocked from your face, you’re taking care of your skin.

The skin on your face is extra vulnerable to sun damage, as around the eyes, lips, and ears, the skin is quite thin and easy to burn. Design yourself the hat of your dreams and wear it all season long.

Cover up in a Loose Fitting Maxi Dress

Maxi dresses are so versatile and chic. Get yourself a big, billowing, black or white maxi dress to go with everything. Wear just a bikini under, or create a full outfit. Maxi dresses are like light blankets when laying in a deck chair, and double as sun shields on the hottest days.

Regularly Apply Sunscreen

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. Regularly applying sunscreen is the best way to lessen its effects on your skin. Fortunately, most sunscreens apply invisibly, so no one will even be able to tell you’re wearing it.

But hey, even if they did, what do you care? The most fashionable thing you can do is take care of yourself!

Rent a Cabana

If you have the extra cash and really want to live in luxury, rent yourself a poolside cabana. Some private pools let you rent your own dedicated cabana all summer. You’ll definitely block out the sun’s harmful rays when sheltered by the sturdy overhang of a cabana.

You Still Burn in the Pool!

According to BBC Science Focus, water does neutralize the harmful effects of the sun’s rays. But you need a few feet of depth to really block it out. Floating at the surface isn’t going to cut it.

This isn’t so much a fashionable avoidance tip as it is a word of warning. Taking off everything but your swimwear and splashing around in the pool may actually lead to a faster sunburn, as the sun’s rays can bounce off the water and magnify onto your skin.

Read a Large Magazine

No cabana and no hat? No problem. Get yourself a big, floppy magazine, something not too heavy to hold for a while but big enough to cover your face and neck. Spend your afternoon reading it from cover to cover, and you’ll have spent a day in the sun completely protected from its rays!

Stay Safe Under the Sun

Summer is the best season on the calendar – but only if you take care of your skin.