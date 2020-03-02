How Prohibition Changed The Wine Industry

Centennial anniversaries in this country are usually marked by parades, political speeches, massive publicity and celebrations. But you probably didn’t see any of that for January’s 100-year anniversary of the start of Prohibition. Perhaps it was a mistake that we’d like to forget.

The 18th amendment was ratified in 1919, but the sales of “intoxicating liquors” began on January 16, 1920. In 1933 it was repealed by the 21st amendment – the only time in history an amendment was fully repealed.

The wine industry is much to blame for this dark chapter in U.S. history. In the early 20th century Italian immigrants were focused on making high-alcohol, fortified plonk that delivered a cheap buzz. Wine was not perceived as a sophisticated drink to share with food, but a drink to achieve intoxication.

When Prohibition began, consumers turned to the black market run by gangsters and bootleggers to satisfy their thirst for wine — the law didn’t ban consumption. Loopholes in the legislation gave them the opportunity. The Volstead Act that provided for enforcement of Prohibition permitted “non-intoxicating” beverages – specifically, cider and fruit juices — made in the home. Grape growers sitting on huge inventories happily sold “bricks” of grapes that came with the ironic warning: “Do not add yeast or fermentation will result.”

Furthermore, wine could be legally produced for sacramental purposes, medical reasons and it could be used in food preparation. That gave large-scale producers such as Gallo and Mondavi an opportunity to unload their grapes. It wasn’t long before more than the Italians were making their annual allotment of 200 gallons of wine – about 1,000 bottles — in their basements.

At first, the demand increased for inferior grapes such as Thompson seedless and Alicante Bouchet drove up prices. Consumers and bootleggers alike were making wines with alcohol levels of 20 percent or more. Today’s wine hovers around 14 percent alcohol. For three decades, though, wine continued to be seen as a means for a cheap drunk. Nearly one out of four bottles sold in the late 1940s was fortified.

Sales were strong until one big moment changed the course of wine history – the Great Depression. Home winemakers could no longer afford their hobby and hundreds of grape growers were stuck with tons of rotting grapes. Before Prohibition there were more than 1,000 commercial wineries in the United States; before its repeal, there were only 150. The Gallo family was one of many to take the change of fortune badly. Joe Gallo, the father of Ernst and Julio, shot his wife and himself after being unable to resolve financial losses from unpurchased grapes. His brother, Mike, was imprisoned for bootlegging liquor.

After the 18th amendment was repealed in 1933, the wine industry was in disarray. Rusting production facilities, abandoned vineyards and poorly capitalized producers combined to make wine that was considered to be the worst ever made in this country. There was no regard to quality, no science, no attention to grape varieties or location. As a result, the post-Prohibition era gave rise to cocktails and whiskey at the expense of wine.

Not only did the repeal of Prohibition cause disarray among wine producers, it confused the states that were charged with regulating alcohol laws. Nineteen states decided to remain dry – the last one to give in was Mississippi in 1966. We were in high school then! Alcohol laws varied from state to state, county to county. While many of them adopted a three-tier system that created a level of distributors, some states chose to sell alcoholic beverages at state-owned stores. Some states sell beer and wine in grocery stores while requiring the sale of liquor in an adjoining store. In Maryland some counties act as their own distributors still today.

It wasn’t until the 1960s that wine was patterned after French wines that had much less alcohol. Only then did we see dedicated winemakers — Konstantin Frank, Louis Martini, the Mondavis, Jess Jackson and Warren Winiarski, Mike Grgich, David Lett and others – make decent wine to share with food.

Much of this information was gleaned from Paul Lukacs’ superb book, “American Vintage: The Rise of American Wine” that continues to serve as our favorite reference book on the evolution of American wine.

Enough history. Let’s toast to the end of Prohibition with a wine from one of the following historic producers who survived this era: