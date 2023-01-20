In any industry, the impact of leadership on organizations and work environments can’t be understated. In nursing, the case is no different and nurse leaders have a tremendous amount of power when it comes to changing the way patients receive healthcare. Understanding how nurse leaders impact their work environments can give one a deeper perspective on how healthcare functions.

Here is how nurse leaders have the power to improve healthcare.

Making Nursing Less Discriminatory

While one would hope that healthcare is a field beyond discrimination, the disheartening truth is that there are still instances of discrimination in nursing today. Thankfully, nurse leaders have the power to change this and ensure that there are never instances of discrimination in their teams.

Discrimination can take various forms within nursing. In some cases, it involves nurses acting discriminatorily against other nurses for their race, sexual orientation or other characteristics. In other cases, nurses may sometimes treat patients discriminatorily. In either case, nurse leaders can intervene and ensure that no discriminatory acts happen on their watch.

One effective way in which nurse leaders can stop acts of discrimination in their teams is by setting the right tone. This means making it clear and known to everyone that any form of discrimination is unacceptable.

Another tactic that nurse leaders can utilize is crafting a diverse team. The more varied a team of nurses is the fewer chances there are of people acting discriminatorily toward other nurses or patients.

Making Nurses More Motivated

Nursing is a notoriously difficult job that can come with a tremendous amount of stress. From fast-paced and hectic environments to the psychological weight of seeing patients with serious health issues, it’s no wonder that many nurses struggle to stay motivated in their roles.

Thankfully, nurse leaders have the power to help their staff overcome this obstacle and become more motivated. By understanding the difficulty of being a nurse and making nurses feel heard, nurse leaders can imbue their staff with a newfound sense of commitment and determination.

One tactic that can be useful for nurse leaders to use is having frequent team meetings in which everyone is allowed to share their feelings. This tactic is potent because letting out emotions in this way can substantially reduce the chances of nurses having an outburst while working with patients. As such, these types of meetings can ensure that nurses are able to provide quality care to all of the patients they come into contact with.

Making Nursing More Ethical

Nurse ethics is a field that deals with all of the moral decisions that nurses must make in their professional lives. The field is broad as there are seemingly endless amounts of moral stances that nurses must take throughout their careers to uphold a strong ethical stance. Nurse leaders can ensure that patients are receiving the most ethical care by making strong nurse ethics an important part of their work culture.

Nurse leaders can encourage their staff to act ethically by talking them through difficult situations and explaining what the right courses of action are. In addition, nurse leaders can ensure that nurses never accidentally act unethically by encouraging nurses to ask them questions whenever they feel unsure about something.

The more examples that nurses have of good nurse ethics, the easier it will be for them to emulate these values. As such, nurse leaders intent on cultivating a morally robust nursing staff must make it a point to show their nurses what good nursing ethics looks like and how to cultivate these ethics.

Helping Nurses Experience Less Burnout

Burnout is a serious issue in nursing that can cause many nurses to perform poorly and resent their roles. Unfortunately, nursing is an inherently stressful and demanding job and feelings of exhaustion can’t always be avoided by those in the role.

However, though nursing can be tough, nurse leaders have the power to ensure that their staff isn’t being overly affected by burnout. By taking time to address the needs of their staff, nurse leaders can improve their ability to work well and provide patients with the highest quality care.

Nurse leaders can ensure that their staff isn’t experiencing burnout by checking in with nurses periodically about their schedules. Being amenable to changing schedules based on nurses’ needs is an amazing way to combat burnout and ensure that all patients are receiving the best care possible from one’s staff.

Nurse Leaders Can Make Enormous Impacts on Healthcare

Nurse leaders are an important force in healthcare that have the power to impact their field in many beneficial ways. From making nursing more ethical to reducing burnout among nurses, nurse leaders improve their organizations and the ways that both healthcare workers and patients experience healthcare.

By putting more trust in gifted nurse leaders, healthcare organizations can ensure that patients are receiving top-tier care on every step of their healthcare journey.