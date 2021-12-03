How Much More Do Electric Car Owners Really Pay For Insurance?

Teslas Cost More to Cover Than the Majority of Electric Vehicles

Teslas are amongst the most expensive electric vehicles to insure. MoneyGeek’s review of 17 EV models found that 3 of the 5 electric cars with the highest insurance costs were the Teslas — specifically, the Tesla Model Y, the Tesla Model X and the Tesla Model S.

Generally, the more your car costs, the more expensive it is to insure — this is part of why Tesla premiums are higher-than-average. Another reason insurance is so costly for Teslas is that repair and maintenance costs tend to be much higher than most vehicles’.

A 2015 study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that the Tesla Model S had higher claim frequencies, claim severities and overall losses than comparable large luxury cars.

The higher claim severity was thought to be attributed to the car’s battery replacement cost — a whopping $16,000. Kelley Blue Book reports that a battery replacement for the average vehicle runs between $45 to $250.

Insurance costs for Teslas are significantly higher than most other vehicles in their combustion categories. View the graph below to see how the insurance costs of each Tesla model compare to other cars in the same category.

Why Do Electric Vehicles Cost More to Insure?

Car insurance costs for electric vehicles tend to be much higher than combustion vehicles. But why are premiums so much higher for these cars?

In general, insurance for electric vehicles isn’t based on the same principle as traditional cars, explains Miranda Yan, the co-founder of VinPit, a car data company that helps users run searches about vehicle information or history.

According to her, there are a few key reasons why electric vehicles tend to cost more to insure:

1. They tend to be more expensive than combustion vehicles.

On average, electric vehicles cost more than combustion vehicles. MoneyGeek found that the Fair Price of the electric version of a car model is 50% higher than that of its gas-powered counterpart.

2. They’re more vulnerable to damage in accidents.

“There are many sensor-based applications [in electric vehicles]; thus, they are more vulnerable to getting damaged in accidents,” says Yan.

3. When parts are damaged, they’re more likely to be replaced than repaired.

Yan notes that EVs usually have varied size components and sensory-based parts that are generally not repaired and recommended to be replaced. “Insurance companies consider that the parts of electric vehicles, if in an accident, will likely need to be replaced, not repaired. That will increase the cost of the [expense], which will be paid by the insurance company,” she says.

4. Their parts are more expensive to replace.

“The increased price of the part will also increase the repair cost to the insurer,” Yan notes. For example, an advanced, engineered battery costs more for insurance companies to cover. On average, those batteries can cost about $7,350 to replace. That’s because the materials needed to power the battery and give it more energy are often expensive.

5. They’re more likely to be considered totaled.

“Because the market is still new for electric cars, part suppliers are less likely to lead to a less competitive market, making the parts costlier,” Yan says. “EVs are more expensive to repair, and in some cases, they may exceed Insured Declared Values as the market is not yet evolved to make the availability of the part radially, which increases the cost abruptly. Also, generally, it takes more time to repair and needs a different set of skilled technicians. Due to these constraints, they are considered totaled [more often after an accident].”

Comparable Make Model Analysis

On average, electric vehicles have significantly higher insurance costs than gas-powered cars. This difference is most apparent when you compare the insurance costs of electric vehicles and their combustion counterparts. MoneyGeek found that, on average, insurance for electric cars tends to cost 15% more than it does for a comparable combustion model.