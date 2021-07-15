How Much Is The Average Social Security Check?

Social Security offers a monthly benefit check to many kinds of recipients. As of May 2021, the average check is $1,430.73, according to the Social Security Administration – but that amount can differ drastically depending on the type of recipient. In fact, retirees typically make more than the overall average.

Here’s the average Social Security check by recipient, how much your check could grow over time as well as the maximum benefit.

Average Social Security check by type

While most people think of Social Security as a program just for retirees, it serves many other groups, including the disabled, spouses and minor children of retirees as well as the spouses and minor children of deceased workers. The amount that each group receives differs substantially.

In fact, the average retired worker receives $1,553.68 each month – 9 percent more than Social Security recipients as a whole. Here’s how the figures break down by recipient, as of May 2021.

Type of beneficiary Percent of total payouts Average monthly benefit All recipients 100% $1,430.73 Retirement benefits 76.2% $1,507.53 Retired workers 71.7% $1,553.68 Survivor benefits 9.1% $1,244.61 Nondisabled widow(er)s 5.5% $1,460.55 Disability insurance 14.7% $1,146.79 Disabled workers 12.5% $1,280.17

Source: Social Security Administration, May 2021

The table shows the three major recipient categories in bold: retirement benefits, survivor benefits and disability benefits. The totals from these categories add up to 100 percent. The sub-category below each shows the top recipient of Social Security aid for that category.

As you can see, retirement benefits make up the vast bulk of Social Security – 76.2 percent – with most of that going to retired workers. The remainder in this category goes to spouses and minor children of retired workers, who receive a check of less than $800 a month on average.

Survivor benefits comprise 9.1 percent of Social Security benefits. The top sub-category is non-disabled widows or widowers, who receive an average of $1,460.55 each month.

Disability insurance comprises about 14.7 percent of all Social Security payments, and the top recipient is disabled workers, who receive an average $1,280.17.

Those benefits may not be entirely taxable, either. Some Social Security recipients can also avoid taxes – legally – on their benefit check

Benefits rise with cost of living adjustments

While the Social Security benefit is a nice chunk of change, if it stayed the same over the next 30 years, its purchasing power would decline due to inflation. That’s why Social Security increases its benefit checks over time with a cost of living adjustment, or COLA.

This increase is based on one version of the Consumer Price Index, which measures how much inflation has affected the prices that consumers pay for goods and services.

Usually, the COLA is relatively small, and the increase for 2021 is just 1.3 percent. Here’s the level of adjustments that recipients have enjoyed over the past decade.