How Much Does The Latest Decorative Flooring Cost?

In planning for home improvement projects, the cost is primarily one of the factors we consider. Asking questions such as how much garage floor epoxy in St. Louis, for example—or choosing between concrete flooring or epoxy flooring for your patio and outside decks are matters that may come into play.

This article compares prices among some of the most popular decorative flooring ideas in the market today. Concrete and construction materials take a dip during the season. This article will guide you to come up with the wisest decision.

How Much Would Decorative Flooring Cost You?

It is essential to give your home a makeover once in a while. Below are some ideas on how to twist your flooring systems. Also included are their basic costs.

Stained Concrete

One popular choice is stained concrete floors. Stained concretes are very versatile because paint and color ideas are safe to say unlimited. They are also very easy to clean and would only require minimal maintenance. On average, the stained concrete cost would be anywhere around $2 to $15 per square foot, depending on the design and choice of paint and color.

Stamped Concrete

Concrete stamping is also known as textured or imprinted concrete. Stamped concrete aims to achieve stone-like patterns such as slate, flagstones, tile, brick, or even wood. The vast array of patterns and designs available make stamped concrete an excellent choice in giving your patios, decks, and driveways a kick. Generally speaking, it is also easy to clean and maintain. A stamped concrete cost would be between $8 to $20 per square foot, depending on the desired pattern.

Precast Pavers

Precast pavers are also slowly becoming a trend due to their flexibility and durability. In addition, precast pavers are also fire resistant which gives you an additional sense of security. Precast pavers are artificial concrete intended to replace natural stone pavers such as slate and flagstone, which are generally more costly. On average, precast pavers would cost $4 to $20 per square foot, depending on the pattern and design.

Other Decorative Flooring Design Options

Other decorative flooring materials not stated below include natural stones such as slate and flagstone, which would cost not lower than $25 per square foot. Ceramic tiles are also an option to use for your floors. This would cost you anywhere between $11 to $22 per square foot. On the other hand, granite tiles would cost $14 to 20 per square foot. Another available decorative flooring option is hardwood, which would cost around $10 per square foot.

Choosing the best decorative flooring option really depends on your preference. Costs for each option do not end at the price of the material itself. There are a lot of decorative flooring ideas available in the market today. Each is having its advantages and downsides. One way or another, you would find an option that suits your preferences best.

Other things to be considered include how long the installation will be complete and your existing floor surface’s current condition. Nevertheless, it is best to ask for a professional quote.