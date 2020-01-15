How Men Can Take Care of a Dry Scalp

Even though it’s relatively harmless, there’s one thing found in hair that we just can’t stand to look at, and that’s dandruff. Annoying white flakes combined with a dry, itchy scalp cause major embarrassment especially for men. This is very common, but everyone would still prefer if dandruff would just go away and leave us alone! Luckily, however, it’s incredibly easy to take the steps needed to get rid of a dry scalp and prevent it from appearing in the future. Here’s how.

Don’t brush so hard

Granted, there are probably a lot of men out there who don’t brush their hair at all, but for the ones that do, go easy on it! By scraping your scalp when using a brush or comb, you’re irritating the skin and only causing more dryness. By using a soft-bristled brush and gently brushing your hair from the tips, you’re preventing the scalp from being damaged. Similar tips can be found here with regard to keeping men’s hairstyles healthy and looking good.

Limit the use of hair styling products

If you notice more dandruff and a generally irritated scalp after using certain hair styling products – be it gel, wax, mousse, etc. – then avoid using it! There are certainly enough styling products out there, so try to pick one with more natural ingredients and which doesn’t leave a greasy, thick residue to sit on your hair. It’s also wise not to let the hair styling product build-up in the hair for several days without washing, as this will only promote more dandruff and oily hair.

Find a reliable shampoo and conditioner

Similar to hair styling products, it’s often necessary to find a shampoo and conditioner that works for your hair type. Look for a product with ingredients like coconut oil, Aloe Vera, or tea tree oil, as these natural ingredients are really healthy for hair and help to stop the itching and redness associated with dandruff. Consider those above and many more natural ingredients said to help remove dandruff.

Try to find the right balance in terms of how often to wash your hair. Some recommend every day, while others suggest once or twice a week. It all depends on your hair type, hair length, and if you’re using styling products. Try once or twice, and if that doesn’t seem to help, ramp it up to three or four times a week with shampoo and conditioner.

Scalp massages

A relaxing head massage is great for promoting blood flow to the scalp, which in turn helps lubricate the scalp and even assists with hair growth. What’s more, it feels awesome. You can do this yourself with your fingertips, ask your partner, or even use one of these useful head massagers.

Be careful of the water

When you’re in the shower, try to avoid dousing your hair and washing with really hot water. When the water temperature is too hot, it can strip away essential oils on the scalp and cause dryness. Lukewarm water is best, and rinse off with cold water, as this will close the pores and lock in moisture. After showering, avoid rubbing your head with a towel, but instead pat gently and slowly soak up all the water. Blow-drying is okay now and then, but air-drying after using a towel softly is best for dry scalps.

