How Many Theme Parks Are In Orlando?

Our list of theme parks includes many of the most well-known theme parks in Orlando and includes many fun things visitors have chosen as their favorites.
You will recognize many and may see some others that might not be as widely known, but fun places to go.
The Major Theme Parks in Orlando
The biggest theme parks are Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. Within those two compounds are the six individual theme parks.
Walt Disney World Resort: This is the largest theme park resort in the world, and it encompasses four parks:
- Magic Kingdom: The flagship park, featuring classic Disney characters and attractions. May be the most popular of the many theme parks in Orlando.
- EPCOT: A celebration of culture and technology, with pavilions dedicated to different countries and experiences.
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Immerse yourself in the world of movies, television, and theater.
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Explore the wonders of the animal kingdom, with rides, shows, and exhibits.
Universal Orlando Resort: Home to three theme parks:
- Universal Studios Florida: Experience the thrill of Hollywood movies and television shows.
- Universal’s Islands of Adventure: Explore iconic characters and stories from movies, comics, and books.
- Volcano Bay – The One-of-a-Kind Thrills & Tropical Chills of Volcano Bay, Universal’s Third Theme Park.
After the two behemoths, the other two major theme parks are:
- SeaWorld Orlando: This iconic park focuses on marine life education, entertainment, and conservation. Witness awe-inspiring shows featuring orcas, dolphins, and beluga whales, or experience the thrill of high-speed coasters like the Mako.
- LEGOLAND Florida Resort: A theme park built entirely out of LEGO bricks, perfect for families with young children. Immerse yourselves in the world of everyone’s favorite building blocks! This park, entirely built using LEGO bricks, offers rides, shows, and attractions perfect for families with young children.
- Build your own creations, experience thrilling coasters, and explore different LEGO-themed lands. Note: Legoland is 80 minutes away from Orlando, but because of its popularity and size, it is considered to be one of the Orlando theme parks.
The Lesser Known Theme Parks in Orlando
Following the big theme parks, Orlando offers a surprising variety of amusement and smaller theme parks catering to different thrills and interests.
Here are a few:
- Icon Park: This entertainment complex features “The Wheel,” a giant observation wheel offering stunning panoramic views of Orlando, alongside a variety of restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues like the SEA LIFE Aquarium and Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.
- Aquatica Orlando: Owned by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, this water park boasts thrilling water slides, relaxing lazy rivers, wave pools, and children’s play areas, offering a refreshing escape from the Florida heat.
- Andretti Indoor Kart Racing: Calling all speed demons! Put your driving skills to the test on Andretti’s electric go-kart tracks, featuring challenging layouts and high speeds for an adrenaline-pumping experience.
- Gatorland: Experience the “Alligator Capital of the World” at Gatorland, where you can see thousands of alligators and crocodiles, watch live shows featuring these reptiles, and even zip-line over alligator-infested waters.
- Crayola Experience: Perfect for families with young children, the Crayola Experience offers hands-on activities and creative fun, including colorful exhibits, interactive art stations, and the chance to make your own crayon creations.
- WonderWorks: Let your imagination run wild at WonderWorks, an indoor amusement park with over 100 interactive exhibits, including a ropes course, laser tag arena, 4D motion theater, and more.
- iFly Orlando Indoor Skydiving: Experience the thrill of skydiving without jumping out of a plane at iFly Orlando, where you can float on a cushion of air in a vertical wind tunnel under the guidance of certified instructors.
- Orlando Science Center: Discover the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, planetarium shows, and educational programs for visitors of all ages at the Orlando Science Center.
- Orlando StarFlyer: Experience thrills and breathtaking views from the world’s tallest swing ride, towering at 450 feet above the ground.
- Chocolate Kingdom – Interactive Factory Adventure Tour: Embark on a deliciously fun journey through a chocolate factory, learning about the chocolate-making process and indulging in sweet samples along the way.
- Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition: Explore the tragic history of the RMS Titanic through artifacts, interactive displays, and full-scale recreations of the ship’s interior, including the Grand Staircase and First Class accommodations.
- Revolution Off Road: Get off the beaten path and embark on outdoor adventures like ATV rides, off-road buggy tours, and archery lessons in a rugged natural setting.
This list just scratches the surface of Orlando’s diverse amusement and theme park offerings. Whether you seek heart-pounding coasters, family-friendly experiences, or educational entertainment, you’re sure to find something to thrill and delight everyone.
