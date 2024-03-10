How Many Theme Parks Are In Orlando?

You will recognize many and may see some others that might not be as widely known, but fun places to go.

The Major Theme Parks in Orlando

The biggest theme parks are Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. Within those two compounds are the six individual theme parks.

Walt Disney World Resort: This is the largest theme park resort in the world, and it encompasses four parks:

Magic Kingdom: The flagship park, featuring classic Disney characters and attractions. May be the most popular of the many theme parks in Orlando.

EPCOT: A celebration of culture and technology, with pavilions dedicated to different countries and experiences.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Immerse yourself in the world of movies, television, and theater.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Explore the wonders of the animal kingdom, with rides, shows, and exhibits.

Universal Orlando Resort: Home to three theme parks:

Universal Studios Florida: Experience the thrill of Hollywood movies and television shows.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure: Explore iconic characters and stories from movies, comics, and books.

Volcano Bay – The One-of-a-Kind Thrills & Tropical Chills of Volcano Bay, Universal’s Third Theme Park.

After the two behemoths, the other two major theme parks are:

SeaWorld Orlando: This iconic park focuses on marine life education, entertainment, and conservation. Witness awe-inspiring shows featuring orcas, dolphins, and beluga whales, or experience the thrill of high-speed coasters like the Mako.