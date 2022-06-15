How Long Does It Typically Take From Symptom Onset To Cancer Diagnosis?

According to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 39.5% of people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetimes. So, you should know what symptoms to look out for.

What if Your Diagnosis Is Significantly Delayed?

If you visit your doctor because you have symptoms that indicate you may have cancer and the diagnosis is significantly delayed, it could mean you do not get the treatment you need as early as it should be received to prevent cancer from worsening.

Sometimes, a delayed cancer diagnosis occurs because a doctor misdiagnoses your symptoms. That not only means cancer could worsen while you await a second opinion. It also means you could experience undue stress and have to undergo unnecessary procedures.

If you are misdiagnosed, you could be entitled to compensation. So, a solution for those misdiagnosed with cancer who wish to pursue claiming compensation would be to contact an experienced attorney who can investigate claims and pursue claim resolutions.

How Long Does Symptom Onset to Diagnosis Usually Take?

If you notice symptoms that could mean you have a form of cancer and those symptoms do not get better after a few weeks, you should visit your doctor for a diagnosis. Then, if it is found that you do have cancer, you can receive the appropriate treatment.

The precise times between symptom onset and diagnosis is difficult to ascertain, though, because it is dependent on multiple factors, such as the type of symptoms you have, the type of cancer you have, such as breast cancer or skin cancer, the efficiency of healthcare facilities to deliver results, and your doctor’s competence.

If you are diagnosed with cancer, you should not have to wait longer than one month to begin your course of treatment.

What Are the Symptoms of Cancer?

Because cancer comes in many forms and can affect different parts of your body, there are lots of different symptoms that could be signs of cancer. Here are some of the most common symptoms to look out for.

Breast Changes

If you notice a lump or firm feeling in your breast or under your arm, or if you experience changes in or discharges from your nipples, it could be a symptom of cancer. Itchy, red, puckered, or scaly skin around the breasts can also be a sign of cancer.

Bladder Changes

If you have trouble urinating or have pain when urinating, it could be a symptom of cancer. Blood in the urine or bruising or bleeding with no known cause can also be symptoms.

Bowel Changes

Blood in your stools or changes in your bowel habits can also be symptomatic of cancer. For some people, having one bowel movement a day is normal, But for others, having several bowel movements a day or one every 2 days is normal.

Eating Problems

Symptoms of cancer also include eating problems like pain after eating, trouble swallowing, pain in your belly, appetite changes, and nausea and vomiting.

Mouth Changes

If you find a white or red patch in your mouth or on your tongue, or if you experience pain, bleeding, or numbness in your lip or mouth, it could be a sign of cancer.