How Long Does Coronavirus Last In The Body, Air, And In Food?

This article explores the available research on how long the novel coronavirus lasts in the body and how long it remains active in various situations.

How long does coronavirus last in the body?

The novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, is the virus responsible for causing the illness COVID-19. Most people who develop COVID-19 symptoms improve without treatment in 2–6 weeks. However, this does not necessarily reflect how long the virus itself remains active in the body.

COVID-19 has an incubation period, meaning it can be days before a person notices symptoms. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, a person can transmit the virus 48 hours before developing symptoms.

Many people experience mild symptoms, while some experience no symptoms at all. This can make it difficult to tell who has the virus.

How long the virus lasts in the body depends on the individual and the severity of the illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise that people who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate themselves for the following amount of time:

Severity Transmission period No symptoms 10 days after a positive test Mild or moderate illness 10 days after symptoms appear, and after 24 hours with no fever (without using medications) Severe illness Up to 20 days after symptoms appear

These figures represent when a person is most at risk for transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to others.

However, the virus may remain in the body at low levels for up to 3 months after diagnosis. This may mean some people get a second positive test result even after they recover, although this does not necessarily indicate the virus is still transmissible.

As of October 2020, there is no evidence that a person with mild or moderate symptoms can transmit SARS-CoV-2 more than 10 days after the first positive test result.

How long do symptoms last?

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, health organizations advised that, for most people, symptoms would last a short amount of time. However, since then, people have reported that their symptoms last much longer than this.

A July 2020 CDC report found that 35% of people who had mild cases of COVID-19 were not back to their usual state of health 14–21 days after testing positive. Among those aged 18–34 years with no chronic medical conditions, one in five had not returned to their usual state of health.

This suggests that, for some people, COVID-19 symptoms last longer than original estimates, even in mild cases. By comparison, over 90% of people with influenza, or flu, recover within approximately 2 weeks of having a positive test result.

People who require hospital treatment or who experience “long COVID” may also have longer-lasting symptoms. Long COVID, or post-COVID syndrome, is a name for a collection of symptoms that some people continue to experience months after their initial illness.

The symptoms of post-COVID syndrome can include, but are not limited to:

severe fatigue

trouble sleeping

shortness of breath

headaches

muscle weakness

heart palpitations

low-grade fever

trouble concentrating

memory lapses

mood changes

skin rashes

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

Researchers are still examining what causes long-lasting symptoms and how best to treat them.

