How Does High Blood Sugar (Hyperglycemia) Feel?

Medically reviewed by Avi Varma, MD, MPH, AAHIVS, FAAFP — Written by Jennifer Berry

The human body naturally has sugar, or glucose, in the blood. The right amount of blood sugar gives the body’s cells and organs energy. An excess level of blood sugar is known as hyperglycemia. The liver and muscles produce some blood sugar, but most of it comes from food and drinks containing carbohydrates. The body needs insulin to keep blood sugar levels within a typical range. Insulin is a hormone that directs the body’s cells to take up glucose and store it. If there is not enough insulin or it does not work properly, blood sugar builds up. High blood sugar levels can cause health problems. This article explores what hyperglycemia feels like, why it occurs, and the signs of high blood sugar. Read on to find out more.

What is hyperglycemia? Hyperglycemia, or high blood sugar, is an issue that can affect people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. There are two main types, including: Fasting hyperglycemia: Occurs when a person with diabetes has blood sugar levels above 130 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl) after not eating or drinking for 8 hours or more.

Occurs when a person with diabetes has blood sugar levels above 130 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl) after not eating or drinking for 8 hours or more. Postprandial hyperglycemia: Occurs when someone with diabetes has blood sugar levels of 180 mg/dl or higher 1–2 hours after eating. Having high blood sugar levels frequently or for prolonged periods can cause several adverse symptoms and increase the risk of severe complications over time.

What does high blood sugar feel like? When a person has high blood sugar, they may: have a headache and other aches and pains

find it hard to concentrate

be very thirsty or hungry

feel drowsy or tired

have blurred vision

feel their mouth is dry

experience bloating

need to urinate often

notice that wounds take a long time to heal High blood sugar and low insulin can lead to a rise in ketones and possibly diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a serious complication that needs urgent medical attention. If this occurs, an individual may experience: shortness of breath

a fruity taste or smell on the breath

a rapid heartbeat

confusion and disorientation

vomiting

dehydration

coma In addition, the person’s blood sugar levels may be over 240 mg/dl. Causes

Typical blood sugar People who have high blood sugar should discuss their target levels with a doctor. They may need regular testing to keep these within a healthy range. Each person is different, and levels can vary between individuals. To find out their blood sugar levels, a person may need to fast for 8 hours, 2 hours after a meal, or at both times. Some people may also take a glucose tolerance test, where they drink a sugary liquid and have a blood test after. The American Diabetes Association recommends a premeal blood sugar level of 80–130 mg/dl. Around 1 to 2 hours after beginning a meal, their blood sugar should be less than 180 mg/dl. Managing blood sugar levels Many people with diabetes must check their blood sugar levels daily with a glucose meter. This device takes a drop of blood, usually from a finger, and displays the sugar level within a few seconds. People with type 1 diabetes will need to take insulin as their doctor recommends, usually several times a day. Those with type 2 diabetes or gestational diabetes may need to change their diet and exercise habits. They may also need to take oral medications or insulin.

Preventing high blood sugar Various strategies can help prevent hyperglycemia. People should: Check their blood sugar levels as their doctor advises and take the correct amount of insulin if they have type 1 diabetes.

Speak with a doctor or dietitian about which foods to eat or avoid, how much to eat, and how often.

Take precautions to avoid infections, for example, through regular handwashing, as illness, such as a cold, can trigger an increase in blood sugar levels.

Plan their food intake and exercise to balance blood sugar levels.

Minimize stress as far as possible, for example, through exercise, getting enough sleep, and stress-reducing activities such as meditation or yoga.

Low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia Low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, can occur when a person: has certain medical conditions

uses specific medications

does a lot of exercise

skips meals or eats too little It can also be a side effect of diabetes medicines. Taking too much insulin can result in low blood sugar levels. Symptoms of low blood sugar may include: feeling weak or shaky

sudden nervousness, anxiety, or irritability

sweating or chills

extreme hunger

confusion

fast heart rate, or palpitations A person can treat hypoglycemia rapidly by drinking fruit juice or eating a glucose tablet, sugar lump, or candy. Anyone who has frequent episodes of low blood sugar should speak with a doctor. A healthcare professional may recommend changing the type or dose of medication.

When to consult a doctor Anyone who experiences tiredness, increased thirst, frequent urination, or weight loss should consult a doctor, as these symptoms could indicate diabetes or another health problem. A routine health check often involves blood sugar testing, even if the person has no symptoms. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends screening for diabetes and prediabetes for adults aged 35 to 70 years who have overweight or obesity. Those with a family history of diabetes or other risk factors may need earlier or more frequent tests.