How ‘Cherry-Picking’ Policies Let One Insurer Win Big In Florida’s Insurance Crisis (Video)

But first, the Alabama-based hosts needed him to spell something out: If they too wanted to open up a carrier in the Sunshine State, they “could essentially take over a bundle” of policies from the state and then “those people would essentially get a letter saying, ‘Hey, you are now part of [the new] insurance company?’”

Yes, Lucas said. And then the former corporate attorney laid out how this system has enabled him to become one of the most successful and influential insurance executives in Florida.

“You get to cherry-pick the policies,” Lucas said, describing how he has been able to select hundreds of thousands of favorable policies — and the revenue that comes with them — from Florida’s state-run Citizens Property Insurance Corp. “You are underwriting and cherry-picking the best policies,” he added, “leaving kind of the worst ones there.”

In Florida, this is what’s known as a takeout, in which an insurer is able to assume thousands of policyholders and millions in premiums in one swoop, without fees or acquisition costs. Florida officials created the system about 30 years ago to try to shrink the exposure of Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort, and attract new carriers after Hurricane Andrew sent major carriers scrambling.

That opportunity is what drew Lucas to the industry in 2012 when he created Heritage Insurance, and what’s behind Slide. He’s far from alone. Dozens of start-ups have flocked to the state over the years lured by the chance to grow big.

But while this system has been working for some top executives like Lucas, it has been crippling many residents and disaster victims, who are paying some of the highest prices in the nation for insurance while experiencing some of the worst claims handling and processing times, according to an investigation by The Washington Post. For many victims of last year’s catastrophic Hurricane Ian, the dysfunction has crushed their livelihoods, with scores still living in unfinished homes.

Over the past two decades, more than half of the carriers that participated in the “takeout” program have gone insolvent, state data shows. As climate-fueled hurricanes have repeatedly hit Florida in recent years, Citizens has picked up hundreds of thousands of new homeowners who otherwise couldn’t get insurance, fanning fears that the state-run insurer, with about half a trillion dollars of financial exposure, could need a U.S. taxpayer bailout.

Florida’s insurance market is one of the worst in the nation for homeowners, according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) obtained by The Post. Overall, in 2022, Florida had the highest percentage of unpaid claims of any state and the most claims that were never processed, and it failed to renew the most policies.

Lucas created Slide in 2021 in response to Florida’s emerging insurance crisis, which began even before Ian. And already, insurance officials have awarded him the opportunity to take over far more policies than any other company, data shows — either directly from Citizens or from other insurers that have gone under or pulled out of the state. A key reason he’s cited for the success of Slide is the state’s recent spate of pro-insurer legislation — changes that he and his lobbyists have been pushing for years.

Lucas and allies say that by raising a significant amount of money, they are able to bring more confidence to Florida’s insurance market. He says it’s especially critical because property insurers in Florida rely on reinsurers — usually global companies — that reimburse them when big disasters hit, and those reinsurers have been raising rates dramatically because of climate change.

“What this market needs is stability and solvency,” Lucas said in an interview with The Post. “It needs companies that have bigger balance sheets, and it needs companies that are buying more reinsurance to keep up with climate change so they can pay hurricane claims. And to make sure that no matter what storm hits your portfolio, you survive.”

Florida officials defend the takeout practice, saying it’s necessary to sustain a private market.

“We wanted them to pick what would be attractive to them so they would keep the policies,” said Michael Peltier, a Citizens spokesman. “It was designed to cherry-pick.”

But critics argue that the system is not working, enriching executives and allowing them to raise premiums dramatically without creating long-term stability. When an insurer fails, as 10 have since 2019, any open claims are sent to another state agency, the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association (FIGA), which haggles over paying for damage, while homeowners often end up back at Citizens for future coverage.

“Slide is in this period where these past insolvent companies were, when they were taking out all these Citizens policies. Either they will be really successful, or they will end up like the other ones,” said Rick Lindsey, an insurance expert and the chief executive of Prime Insurance. “[Florida’s market] is a graveyard; why is this carrier any different if they are following the same playbook? Look at all the other ones.”

Citizens, meanwhile, can’t afford to grow much more. The latest data shows it has 1.26 million policies, slightly off its peak but more than double what it had three years ago. In March, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) turned heads when he said that “most people know Citizens has not been solvent. If you did have a major hurricane hit with a lot of Citizens property holders, it would not have a lot to pay out.” And in a letter to Florida officials in November, Senate Budget Committee Chairman Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) requested documents and warned that “if Citizens were unable to cover its losses, it is entirely possible that state leaders might ask the federal government for a bailout.”