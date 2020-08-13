Hot Sun And Steamy Showers Thursday; Florida Is Watching TD #11 (Video)

Thursday features plenty of hot sun during the morning and early afternoon, until showers and a few storms pop up in the midafternoon.hours. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will start with mostly sunny skies, but look for plenty of showers and a few storms from midday into the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will be another summer day with good sun to start and midafternoon showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

The pattern continues on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies until showers and storms develop during the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for more of the same: good sun during the first half of the day and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s again.

Aug 12 @ 410pm – Satellite view of Tropical Depression Eleven. This system is likely to become a Tropical Storm while passing north of Puerto Rico early next week. No threat to South Florida is expected. More info: hurricanes.gov. #flwx Posted by US National Weather Service Miami Florida on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

In the tropics, Tropical Depression # 11 is on the verge of becoming a tropical storm. At midday on Wednesday, TD # 11 was about 1300 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and its top winds remained at 35 miles per hour. While this system is expected to run into problems with wind shear, we’ll continue to watch it closely.