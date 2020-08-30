Hot Sun And Showers For Florida Again; Tracking The Tropics

Sunday features plenty of hot sun with periods of showers and storms from late morning through the afternoon. Much of the activity will be in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s at the coasts and the mid-90s elsewhere. But it will feel even hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the midday sun.

Monday will bring good sun in the morning, followed by widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the sticky low 90s.

Tuesday will be another day of morning sun and afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies to start, followed by showers and storms by the midafternoon hours. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with widespread showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to portions of the Lesser Antilles on Sunday. Some potential for development is possible when this feature reaches the central and western Caribbean in a few days. Another wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next 5 days. And finally, a low is expected for form off the southeast U.S. coast in a day or so and could become a depression during the next 5 days. But this feature is expected to move generally northeastward, away from land.