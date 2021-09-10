Hot Sun And Afternoon Showers Around Florida

Friday features lots of hot sun and a few clouds in the morning, followed by some showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring plenty of sun with a few clouds in the morning. Then look for showers and storms to move in during the mid-afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms — throughout the day in the east coast metro area and mainly in the mid to late afternoon along the Gulf Coast. A gusty ocean breeze will be in place near the Atlantic Coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning with some showers and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Mindy is bringing heavy rain to parts of Georgia and South Carolina as it exits into the Atlantic.

Hurricane Larry is creating tropical storm conditions in Bermuda. While Larry is slowly weakening, it is expected to regain hurricane status as it moves near or over Newfoundland.

Elsewhere, we’ll be tracking two new systems. One is a wave that is emerging off Africa and has a medium chance of becoming a depression in the next five days. And a portion of a wave in the western Caribbean is expected to cross Central America and emerge in the Bay of Campeche by early next week. This system has a low chance of development but will bring heavy rain to portions of Central America and the Yucatan.