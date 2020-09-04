Hot Florida Holiday Weekend, Very Busy Tropics

Friday features plenty of hot sun and a few mostly Gulf coast showers and storms. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and through the holiday weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf coast, but it will feel much hotter. Look for a heat advisory for the western portions of our area on Friday afternoon.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Look for a brisk ocean breeze along the east coast. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, with a few locations reaching the mid-90s.

Sunday will feature sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Labor Day will see plenty of clouds and widespread showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes partly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Nana is weakening rapidly over southeastern Mexico and Guatemala. At midday on Thursday, maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour, but heavy rains are still a threat from this system.

Elsewhere, Omar was still a tropical depression with winds of 35 miles per hour at midday on Thursday. But Omar is forecast to weaken to a remnant low on Friday. The low that’s midway between Africa and the Windward Islands has a medium chance of developing, and its future depends on its interaction with a wave in the eastern Atlantic. That wave is moving westward fairly quickly, and it has a high chance of becoming a depression when it reaches the central Atlantic early next week.