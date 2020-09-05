Hot And Hazy Florida, Tracking The Tropics

Saturday features hot and hazy sun, with some showers and maybe a storm popping up in the afternoon. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Labor Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will be another day of sun, clouds, and widespread showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds, sun at times, plenty of showers, and a few storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

In the north Atlantic, Tropical Depression Omar is devolving into a remnant low. To the northeast of Omar, a non-tropical low has a low chance of becoming a subtropical depression before it reaches cold waters.

In the tropical Atlantic, we’re watching several features. A low about halfway between Africa and the Windward Islands has a medium chance of developing in the next few days. A tropical wave west of the Cape Verde Islands has a high chance of becoming a depression by early next week. And a disturbance over western Africa is about to emerge into the eastern Atlantic. This feature has a medium chance of developing in the next five days.