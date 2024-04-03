Horndog FAU Football Coach Lane Kiffin Already Found A Boca Raton Hottie!

Didn’t take long for Florida Atlantic University head football coach Lane Kiffin, whose rumored appreciation for co-eds possibly cost him jobs, to start sampling Boca Raton‘s steady stream of hotties.

The freshly-divorced Kiffin, 41, has been busy trying to bring the Owls into the land of football credibility with spring practices and scrimmages.

But off the field, he’s been wasting so time getting the lay of the land.

A source says Kiffin has been spotted several times with realtor Jennifer Dardano, a hot brunette who just got divorced from high-profile plastic surgeon Anthony Dardano.

“Coach came in Monday night to watch the college basketball finals,” said a staffer at Wishing Well Irish Pub in Mizner Park who asked not to be identified. “He arrived with Jennifer, who also comes here often, and they obviously had a connection. They’re definitely into one another.”

Earlier this week, a member of the Boca Raton Beach Club told us Dardano and Kiffin have become fixtures on the club’s exclusive beach. Kiffin, btw, has been put up by the school at the nearby Boca Raton Resort & Club.