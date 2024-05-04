Hormel Foods Recalls Planters Nuts Because Of Contamination With Listeria Monocytogenes

Hormel Foods Sales LLC is voluntarily recalling two varieties of PLANTERS products that were produced at one of its facilities in April.

These products are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The company did not report how the contamination was found.

There have been no reports of illness related to this recall to date, and all retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified. This recall is being initiated with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

The products were only shipped to Publix distribution warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina and to Dollar Tree distribution warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia.

The recalled product is limited to 4-ounce packages of PLANTERS Honey Roasted Peanuts with a “Best If Used By” date of April 11, 2025, and a package UPC of 2900002097 and 8.75-ounce cans of PLANTERS Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts with a “Best If Used By” date of April 5, 2026 and a package UPC code of 2900001621 on the side of the can.

No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of PLANTERS brand products are included in this recall.

If a consumer has this product, they can discard the product or return it to the store where purchased for an exchange. If consumers have questions, they may contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations via email here, via chat at https://www.planters.com/ , or at 800-523-4635.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, other complications and death. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

