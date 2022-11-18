Hopebridge: Harnessing Talent and Experience to Cultivate Progress and Success for Children on the Spectrum

Addressing the full range of needs of a child with autism can be daunting for even the most attentive parent. At Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, parents can take comfort in knowing a full range of effective autism therapy services are provided to help children grow, learn and succeed.

Hopebridge therapists are highly educated, skilled professionals who are dedicated to improving the quality of life for children and families. With experienced clinicians at the helm, parents can rest assured the latest therapeutic innovations are researched and implemented when appropriate. Therapy services can also grow and transition with the child.

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers provide 360 Care

Hopebridge relies on a 360 Care model. It functions as an umbrella under which all the therapies and disciplines Hopebridge offers are assessed relative to each child’s needs and the needs of the family. Individual goals are set, and a blended approach is used to achieve those goals.

Goals can be very specific or broad, such as preparing for school. Within a custom school readiness program, a child’s sessions could include a blend of occupational and speech therapy and applied behavior analysis. Each helps with developing the skills needed to successfully attend school with fewer challenges to conquer after entering the classroom.

Therapists will also work on communicating and building social skills to make all interactions more comfortable. From tasks like holding a pencil to sharing a table and staying seated, every aspect of preparation is tackled in a systemic way by dedicated staff.

Many of the parents and children utilizing Hopebridge’s services are in underserved communities with underfunded and overwhelmed educational institutions, even when an Individual Education Program is in place. Hopebridge’s ability to assist children before they end up in a formal classroom setting helps minimize concerns that may not be adequately addressed later.

The Value of Hopebridge’s Approach

While therapy and programs offered by Hopebridge are comprehensive and complex in scope, our approach is a simplified process that relieves a great deal of strain from parents and other caretakers assisting with child development. By developing individualized plans, unnecessary therapies are eliminated, and a child can focus on the skills they most need.

The level of dedication and experience at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is recognized by parents and has been evaluated by third-party accreditors.

The Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence provided Hopebridge with accreditation after exhaustive evaluations and thorough auditing of procedures and policies, further cementing a well-earned reputation as a leading provider of autism therapy services.