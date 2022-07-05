Honey Dishes, Spice Boxes And Table Runners: The Dining Decor You’re Missing

Although there are so many different avenues to go down when it comes to home decor, for some reason, dining rooms always end up looking the same. You may have a few cutlery sets, candlesticks, bread baskets or even fruit displays; but this is usually the apex of what a dining table is going to look like.

We’re here to tell you that your dining room can be so much more. You don’t have to go crazy. But there are other subtle, intricate methods to really elevate your dining room and allow it to meet its full potential.

Tabletop Accompaniments That You’re Missing

Ordinarily, salt and pepper shakers are about as far as you would go when it comes to food accompaniments, but there’s no reason why you cannot add a few more.

If your family regularly requires relishes and condiments, then a lazy Susan can be a great way to efficiently display them, whilst also giving your dining space a professional, sleek and high-quality finish.

Similarly, there are many cultures that regularly include honey in their recipes. Jewish honey cakes and tayglach, for instance, are very often accompanied by artistic and creative honey dishes. Just a quick browse on the web can bring up a plethora of well-designed, beautiful dishes which would light up the tabletop and set it apart from all the others.

Table Runners Can Make Decorations More Appealing

If you are going all out on your dining sets and decorations, then table runners can be a great way to enhance them and make them look far more visually appealing. Originally created over four hundred years ago to wipe the face after a particularly hearty meal, table runners are now (thankfully) a lot more sophisticated, and created solely for aesthetics.

Not only do the best table runners add a pop of color and style, but they can also match the theme of your décor. If you’ve chosen to purchase sterling silver spice boxes and dishes, for instance, then a silver-fabric runner can allow the center of your table to glisten and sit neatly together as one piece.

Natural Displays Are Everything

Of course, you may have already considered floral displays for your tabletop, but going for store-bought flowers can often leave a table feeling a little arbitrary and unimaginative. This is especially true if those flowers do not actually fit in with the color scheme you have already created.

Instead, if you were to find specific, local flowers or plant life within your own garden, then you are far more likely to create a more natural, unique and coherent table. You would be surprised how much of an impact just a basket of pinecones or a vase of daffodils can make, and the best thing is, they are right outside your doorstep just waiting for you to take advantage.