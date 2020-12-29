Home Cooking Homemade Turkey Soup Recipe (Video Recipe)

This Classic Turkey Soup is how I recharge after the frenzy of holiday cooking. It’s the ultimate comfort food during cold weather, and being able to use up the leftovers just makes this recipe even better.

Also, this dish is healthy, filling, and only requires pantry ingredients. Since it freezes so well, you can make a large batch so you can enjoy it all winter long.

What goes into turkey soup?

  • Turkey: I prefer dicing mine, but you can shred it if you like it that way.
  • Broth: Nothing compares to the flavor of homemade broth. Use this recipe for stock and just replace the chicken carcass with turkey. But of course, using store-bought is fine as well.
  • Vegetables: You’ll need a couple of celery stalks and around three peeled large carrots, sliced. Dice an onion as well.
  • Seasonings: Aside from salt and ground pepper, we’ll also flavor the stock with bay leaves and a little poultry seasoning.
  • Flour: This will be our main thickener.
  • Olive oil: Use high-quality olive oil, because it really adds something special to the dish.
  • Shell noodles: We’ll be cooking them right in the noodles, so prepare uncooked dried shells.
  • Parsley. Optional, but I love the herby taste it adds to the stock.
  1. Start with the onion. Sauté it until soft, then sprinkle with flour and continue sauteing for about a minute.
  2. Add the meat and veggies. Pour the broth, followed by the meat, vegetables, and seasonings. Simmer everything for about 10 minutes, stirring a couple of times.
  3. Finish with the noodles. Next, take your dried noodles and put them all in the simmering stock. Cook until al dente. Then, turn off the heat, discard the leaf, and gently stir in the parsley.
  4. Serve. Season with more salt if desired, and serve hot.
