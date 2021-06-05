Homemade Barbecue Sauce (Video Recipe)

This BBQ Sauce recipe is something that I learned to make on my own since my family loves anything that has something to deal with it, may it be anything grilled or fried, or even in sandwiches. It is quite versatile, and any home-cook needs to know how to prepare it, since it is useful in a lot of recipes.

I used to buy bottles of it and ended up adding more of my favorite ingredients because I was looking for a certain taste that I was not able to find in the store-bought versions.

I guess it highly depends on how my main dish tastes, too. If the meat is already salty as it is, I want my dip to be more on the tangy and sweet side for a nice balance. And if I am offering this to kids, I tend to cut back on the spiciness and make it sweeter.

I am laying the foundation in this recipe, the basic one that pairs best with most dishes. So, feel free to add more of a certain ingredient or cut back on another if you feel like it until you find your sweet spot. Besides, making it is highly personal that’s why there are many versions in various places. Enjoy!

What is the barbecue sauce made of?

Tangy : The tangy ingredients are the ketchup, which is also the base, and apple cider vinegar.

Sweet : Add brown sugar and either honey or maple syrup.

Spicy : Hot sauce is the main contributing ingredient for the spicy flavor. Adding pepper also adds another dimension for the spiciness.

Salty : We also add salt to it. Also, Worcestershire sauce gives off a slight saltiness, but it is also sweet and a bit tangy.

Savory: The mustard, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder all contribute to make it savory. The smokiness makes it pair well with any BBQ dish.

How do you make the best barbecue sauce?