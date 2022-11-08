Hialeah Events To Host A Gala Florida Evening with Dinner and Show: Comedy, Luxury Cabaret, Live DJ

Holidays are coming for South Florida residents as Hialeah Events organizes a Gala Evening with Dinner and Show: Comedy, Luxury Cabaret, Live DJ. The event is on Saturday, December 10, 2022, 8 PM at the Hialeah Events Ballroom with a lineup of fun and exciting activities for attendees.

Located at 2200 East 4th Avenue, Hialeah, Hialeah Park is one of the oldest and premier existing recreational facilities in southern Florida, with a track record of hosting hundreds of notable celebrations in its luxurious ballroom.

The team at Hialeah Events is undoubtedly bringing its A-game to the fore as it hosts an exclusive night out with a cabaret show and five stand-up comedians while treating attendees to the luxury environment of historical Hialeah Park.

The decision of the venue is strategic, offering the nostalgic feeling that comes with traveling back to a period of wonderful celebrations, well-kept beautiful grounds and gardens, and 16th Century French Mediterranean experience.

The Gala Evening with Dinner Show includes a comedy show, dance show, live DJ delivering back-to-back hits, a fantastic buffet presentation for dinner, and lots of amazing drinks. The lineup of comedians confirmed to deliver rib-cracking jokes includes Cindy Ann, Matt Ross, Salty Sam, Tony Benetiz and Seetha the comic, who doubles as the host of the evening. There will also be an exclusive dance show featuring lush costumes and magical vibes as well as a cash bar and full bar with a VIP ticket.

The buffet presentation will include a cold station, hot station, carving station, and dessert. The hot station offers a big selection of delicious meals, including favorite Grilled Salmon with Lemon Butter Sauce, Hibachi Grilled Shrimp Kabobs, Penne a la Vodka, New York Sirloin and Pork Tenderloin.

Tickets for the Gala Evening with Dinner and Show: Comedy, Luxury Cabaret, Live DJ are available on Eventbrite and range between $50 and $150.