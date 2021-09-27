Here’s What to Know Before You Buy Your First Motorcycle

Motorcycles are an exhilarating way to enjoy the open road! Motorcyclists know the joys of a bike’s versatility and the freedom it can provide for riders. Before you dive into the world of motorcycles, there are a few things that you need to know and familiarize yourself with. Invest some time and energy into the following steps.

Do Your Research

Motorcycle culture can come with its own language. You may need to know what “biker” or “road rash” refers to, but what about “front fairing,” “cc,” or “garage rot”? Learn what these terms are when doing your research on what motorcycle to purchase.

Motorcycles come in a variety of bikes of all shapes and models out there. One type that comes in many distinctive styles is a dual sport motorcycle (also known as a dual purpose or adventure sport) which can be used on both paved streets and off-road ventures. They typically offer stability when going over bumps thanks to their dirt bike heritage and can still reach speeds up to 120 miles per hour if necessary.

Some people prefer a standard bike, one that is simply designed and suitable for all purposes as well as all skill levels. Other drivers prefer a cruiser, or a more casual bike that functions as a good weekend rider. Others may gravitate towards sporty selections that are meant for speed and agility and are ideally ridden by intermediate to advanced riders.

For some, the aesthetics of a bike are a top priority. If this is your case, you may want to consider purchasing an old school chopper or cruiser with classic lines and lots of chrome.

While looking at what motorcycles function the best or look the sleekest, consider how the riding style will affect you. For example, a sportbike is designed for riding at high speeds. As such, they are forward leaning with higher footpegs and harder to reach handles. If you take a sportbike on a longer ride at a slower speed, this may be more likely to cause strain on your back, hands, and wrists. It is essential to look for a ride that suits your body, experience level, and needs.

If you have never been on a motorcycle before, we recommend going for something that is sensible, easy to maneuver, and isn’t overwhelmingly powerful.

Some of the most popular motorcycles for beginners are the Honda CMX250 (also known as Rebel 250) which has been named the best starter bike on the market, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 (also known as the EX300), and the Suzuki GZ250SF (sportbike edition).

Set a Budget on Your Motorcycle

It is essential to consider what purpose you want your bike to have. Will it be an everyday vehicle? A weekend cruiser? A special occasion ride? Depending on the use you have in mind, you may have to look at the highest quality engines and components necessary for reliability, safety purposes, and prolonged usage.

Once you have an idea of what type of motorcycle will meet your needs, start looking at individual models to see which ones have the features and specifications that are best suited to meet those requirements.

Before making this big-ticket purchase, establish a budget and stick to it. Do your research and shop around by browsing new models at dealerships to get an idea of average costs.

If you are considering a used bike, think of what mechanical inspections or repairs you may face before ensuring its safety on the road.

Remember the costs of maintenance, storage, and safety gear and riding apparel, as well.

There is an abundance of resources at your fingertips so there is no excuse to not do your research. Visit eBay Motors or Cycle Trader for purchasing tips from experienced motorcyclists. Know your stuff and research average prices so that no salesmen can take advantage of you during the bargaining process.

Get a License and Insurance For Your New Motorcycle

When you buy a motorcycle, it is not enough to simply get the title and registration. You will also need an operator’s license from your state or country for the bike to be legally allowed on public roads. A state’s motorcycle licensing process will often necessitate that you meet certain requirements first, such as a having driver’s permit, completing a basic riding course certificate, and having a properly completed application.

Once licensed, most states require riders to carry liability insurance with them while operating their motorcycles. Insurance can help cover personal injury and property damage costs as well as medical fees, theft, and damage. Research an appropriate plan for your needs.

Take a Motorcycle Safety Course

Some states require motorcyclists to take a special driving course that will educate drivers on how to operate their new vehicle safely. Before making your first purchase, consider completing a Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) course regardless of your state’s requirements. Similar to a driver’s training course, this is to ensure your safety on the road.

You will learn about the basics of motorcycle safety and navigation. This includes starting, stopping, shifting, turning, and friction zone control as well as curve judgment, skills basics, and more. An instructor will provide feedback, answer questions, and gives tips and tricks of the trade as well as an assessment to help you feel prepared on the roadway.

To avoid needing a motorcycle accident attorney such as https://www.fdazar.com/ and ensure competency on the road, consider enrolling in a class on properly operating a motorcycle.

In Conclusion

Buying a motorcycle doesn’t have to be a stress-inducing process. Before purchasing your first motorcycle, put some time and effort into deeply researching what the best motorcycle for your needs will be. Set a proper budget and get the practical knowledge and necessary paperwork lined up.

These steps will ensure you that you can get on the road with your new ride without worry. These steps will also lower the likelihood of needing a motorcycling accident attorney.