Weddings are expensive, and not just for the bride and groom.

As more couples choose to go all out on their nuptials, the average guest will spend $611 on travel and accommodations, gifts and special-occasion attire and preparation this year, according to a recent report by Bankrate.com. Wedding gifts alone average $180.

“Like just about everything else, inflation and higher interest rates are taking a toll on wedding attendees,” said Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst.

At a time when many households are already stretched thin, every “yes” RSVP poses a potential financial strain.

About 21% of wedding guests feel pressured to spend more than they comfortably are able to, and 18% must lean on credit cards just to attend, Bankrate found.

According to a separate survey by LendingTree, 40% of those who attended a wedding in the past five years have taken on debt to cover the cost.