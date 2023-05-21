Weddings are expensive, and not just for the bride and groom.
As more couples choose to go all out on their nuptials, the average guest will spend $611 on travel and accommodations, gifts and special-occasion attire and preparation this year, according to a recent report by Bankrate.com. Wedding gifts alone average $180.
At a time when many households are already stretched thin, every “yes” RSVP poses a potential financial strain.
About 21% of wedding guests feel pressured to spend more than they comfortably are able to, and 18% must lean on credit cards just to attend, Bankrate found.
According to a separate survey by LendingTree, 40% of those who attended a wedding in the past five years have taken on debt to cover the cost.
How to say ‘I don’t’ to spending too much
The amount you give should have less to do with what kind of wedding you are attending, and more to do with your own budget and feelings about the couple, she said.
“Determining how generous you choose to be often correlates to your closeness with the couple,” she said. If you’re lifelong best friends, you may want to give a big gift; alternatively, make a contribution to their honeymoon fund, which will be meaningful, Lee advised.
In any case, determine how much you’re willing to spend and set boundaries to preserve your financial goals. Here are Lee’s top tips for any wedding guest on a budget:
- Start a savings fund well in advance. “The more time everyone has to prepare, the better the outcome.”
- Track travel prices. Starting early also applies to booking hotels and airfare for destination weddings and bachelorette or bachelor parties. If the group is slow to get organized, “offer to pick up the responsibilities by monitoring accommodation options and flights.”
- Remember: Sometimes, you have to say no. If the math just doesn’t add up, there are gracious ways to thank the couple and decline. “Consider throwing the bride-to-be or your friend a celebratory brunch to relay your support.”
This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.