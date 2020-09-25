Home Weather Heavy Rains Forecast For Friday

Heavy Rains Forecast For Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features lots of clouds, plenty of showers, and a few storms.  Heavy rain is likely, and localized flooding is possible.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers, especially in the afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and some showers in the afternoon.   Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Look for some early showers alternating with good sun on Monday.  The afternoon will see periods of showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the only area we’re watching is the remnants of Beta, which continue to bring heavy rain to portions of the southeast U.S.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

