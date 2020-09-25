Heavy Rains Forecast For Friday

Friday features lots of clouds, plenty of showers, and a few storms. Heavy rain is likely, and localized flooding is possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers, especially in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and some showers in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Look for some early showers alternating with good sun on Monday. The afternoon will see periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the only area we’re watching is the remnants of Beta, which continue to bring heavy rain to portions of the southeast U.S.