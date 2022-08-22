Home Weather Heavy Rain Possible For Florida Tuesday; Watching The Tropics

Heavy Rain Possible For Florida Tuesday; Watching The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features plenty of sun to start along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see sun, clouds, and a few morning showers.  Then showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and last into the evening — a pattern we’ll continue to see for the rest of the week.  Heavy rain is possible in spots.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will bring sun, clouds, and the chance of a storm in the morning.  The afternoon and evening will see lots of showers, with heavy rain at times.  Localized flooding is possible in spots.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning.  Look for lots of showers, possibly a storm in spots, and periods of heavy rain in the afternoon and evening — increasing the odds of localized flooding.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be rainy, with some storms in the morning and lots of showers from the mid-afternoon into the evening.  Flooding is possible in some locations.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers.  Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the wave we’ve been watching is approaching the central Atlantic.  The National Hurricane Center gives it a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

