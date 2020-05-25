Heavy Rain And Flooding Possible Monday

After a night of rain, Memorial Day in South Florida brings a risk of localized flooding as heavy rain continues. A flood watch remains in effect at least into Monday evening. We could see a few storms, but the real concern is from rain totals of up to 5 inches throughout the holiday weekend. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Look for showers and clouds to continue on Tuesday, although some sun will be back along the Gulf coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area.

Wednesday will see good sun, some clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will see a return to more typical rainy season weather, with good sun in the morning and building clouds, showers, and a few storms in the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature plenty of sun and some clouds to start, while showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s.