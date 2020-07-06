Heat And Storms Continue For Florida; Tropics Are Busy

Monday features hot sun during the first part of the day, followed by building clouds and periods of showers and storms by the mid afternoon. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 90s, but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will be another summer day of mostly sunny skies in the morning and widespread showers and storms during the second half of the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s along the coasts and the mid 90s well inland.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, followed by widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 90s.

Look for more of the same on Thursday — sun and clouds to start and periods of showers and storms developing by mid afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for another day of good sun in the morning, followed by showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 90s.

The tropics are becoming busy. Tropical Depression # 5 is now Tropical Storm Eduoard. At 5 am Monday, Eduoard was located near 39.0 North, 53.6 West, and was zooming northeast at 36 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour — but Eduoard won’t be around for long. It’s expected to lose its tropical characteristics on Tuesday and dissipate on Wednesday. Elsewhere, the disturbance just off the Florida panhandle has a low chance of becoming a depression before coming ashore, but this system could develop once it emerges into the Atlantic off the Carolina coast later in the week. And a wave east of the Windward Islands has a low chance of becoming a depression before conditions become hostile to development on Tuesday. But this wave is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the Lesser Antilles.