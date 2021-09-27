Home Food Healthy Halloween Treats Your Ghouls Will Be Gobblin’

Healthy Halloween Treats Your Ghouls Will Be Gobblin’

By
MediaFeed.org
-
Coffee Cake Image: TheGraciousPantry.com

Need some fun had healthy Halloween recipes? It’s my favorite holiday, so I add to my collection of Halloween-inspired recipes every year. Here are just a few of my favorite healthy Halloween treats!

1. Chocolate Bars

This chocolate bars recipe is the perfect sweet treat to stash in your freezer for sweet-tooth emergencies!

2. Kettle Corn

This kettle corn recipe is just like the kind you get at a carnival! (But shhh! It uses two secret ingredients to get its carnival-like flavor that most people wouldn’t suspect.)

3. Apple Bread

Apple bread is incredible stuff. It’s perfect warm out of the oven or cold out of the fridge. It’s great with butter or jam or even nut butter and makes a wonderful breakfast, snack or dessert.

4. Coffin Bread

This chocolate coffin bread is a fun way to enjoy a healthier treat for Halloween!

5. Healthy Brownies

Ever wonder if healthy brownies were possible? They are! Here’s how.

6. Instant Pot Pumpkin Spice Cake 

This Instant Pot pumpkin spice cake is the perfect, small yield cake for the cooler months!

7. Peanut Brittle without Corn Syrup 

Use this recipe to learn how to make peanut brittle without corn syrup! You can enjoy the old-fashioned candy without feeling guilty about the calories, sugar and processed ingredients. It makes a great holiday food gift, too!

8. Pumpkin Cupcakes 

These pumpkin cupcakes are made with whole grain flour and no processed sugar, and you know what? They still taste delicious! (Gasp!)

9. Clean Eating Graveyard Dirt Cupcakes  

These clean-eating graveyard dirt cupcakes are the perfect way to celebrate Halloween!

10. Pumpkin Donuts  

These made-from-scratch pumpkin donuts are easy and versatile. Top them with one of the options below or your own favorites. Enjoy them as a snack or pair them with some fresh fruit and Greek yogurt for a balanced breakfast.

Looking for more spooky inspiration? Click here for more Halloween recipes!

This article originally appeared on TheGraciousPantry.com and was syndicated by MediaFeed.org., and republished with permission on SouthFloridaReporter.com, Sept. 27, 2021

MediaFeed.org
MediaFeed is an independent digital media site run by experienced journalists and content strategists. We produce, publish and distribute content in a variety of verticals, including travel, money, lifestyle, food, health, small business, auto, entertainment and tech. MediaFeed articles regularly appear on MSN.com and throughout its contributor network.

