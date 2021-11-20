Hats Reflect Your Personality Traits – Do You Know What Your Hat Says About You?

Every individual has a way to express themselves. It could be the way you connect with other people, the books you read, and the clothes you wear. Everyone has an innate desire to express themselves through the things they do in life.

So, every time you sport a particular outfit, you send a message to other people and the world about yourself. That is why style-conscious people are sometimes keen to “make a statement” with their attire and accessories. Here, your hat can play an important role as well.

Are you a hat enthusiast? If yes, you must always be trying to add an exciting hat piece to your existing collection. And have you cast a glance at your current collection? If yes, then what do your hat choices reveal about you? Are you aware of it?

In this article, we picked three hat styles and what character trait does each hat exhibit. If you have one or want to have one, then you might relate to it.

The Baseball Hats

A baseball hat is very common with many men and women. It’s not a rare hat type. Hence, it’s natural that the hat can reflect multiple messages based on the way you wear it. Also, if you choose a specific design type, it might reveal something different about you. To demonstrate, here are a few pointers that can be useful for you:

A front-facing hat with the logo – If this is your pick, it reveals that you are confident and fashion-forward. You are keen to promote your community, brand, and yourself in front of the world.

A backward-facing hat – If this is how you like your hat, it means that you are laidback, social, and fun-loving. You might not want to be the center of attraction in a group, but you certainly love to be around amicable people and want to have a good time.

A front-facing hat – When you opt-in for this type of hat, it reveals that you like to go with the flow. It suggests that you are easy-going. Also, you don’t procrastinate, and you like to take your life as it comes to you.

You will also come across the sideways baseball hat. But not many people have actively sported this style in a decade, which is why this style is somewhat obsolete. If you are someone who is keen to sport this style, you have an affinity for rare things. And if you want to have access to the best hats, you can choose from the American hat providers online.

The Western Hats

When you look at a cowboy hat, it draws a specific lifestyle in your mind. The moment you gaze at one, chances are you will think of spending days beneath the vast sky. Such hats bring to mind the life of a rancher and a cowboy. So, if you don’t live that reality and want to sport this hat, it shows you respect the hat style. If you have a penchant for this hat and love to wear one, you are someone who values tradition, family and is humble. You are true to your beliefs and also love to work hard in life.

The Bucket Hats

Over the years, this hat has moved from a vast number of uses since the early 1900s. And that makes it a versatile hat. Do you own a khaki bucket hat? If yes, it shows that you love to spend time outdoors and are practical. Also, people who love to wear this hat are the ones who don’t want to blend with the background.

The Fedoras and Trilbies

Usually, people mistake the Fedoras and Trilbies as the same hat. Both the hats get associated with the 20th century jazz scene and the big band era. However, both are different from one another. People tend to opt-in for the Trilby because of the short brim. Today, most people want to be unique and countercultural. The Fedora hat is often called the wide-brimmed cousin of the Trilby. And people who appreciate the jazz-age elegance and aesthetic often gravitate towards these hats.

Do you want to know what your hat style expresses about you? If yes, it’s essential to explore the endless hat options and check out the ones you like best. You can browse through the felt porkpies to the straw sun hats and decide the one you like best. And that will highlight your personality trait to yourself and the world.