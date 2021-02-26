Guinness Beef Stew (Video Recipe)

It is a meaty soup recipe that you can serve along with Beer Bread, Pudding Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Bacon Fried Cabbage! These are all dishes that are perfect to celebrate the Irish tradition!

Irish Guinness beef stew

Guinness Beef Stew owes its flavors from the famous alcoholic drink as well as the rich taste of beef. They taste so good together! And with the addition of the vegetables, aromatics, and Worcestershire sauce in the broth further enhances the deep flavors of the soup.

Also called Irish Beef and Guinness Stew, this dish is famous in Ireland where the Guinness beer brand originated around the 18th century. Until today, it remains to be a popular drink globally, not just in Ireland. No wonder, recipes also include this favorite drink among the ingredients, just like this recipe.

I love how this dish can be so comforting despite the meatiness and rich taste of the broth. Serve it with bread, rice, or pasta which make a perfect canvass for the colorful flavors of this soup.

What kind of beer goes in Guinness beef stew?

It sports the Guinness beer which has a deep and dark brown color because of the roasted barley incorporated in it. This gives the stew its characteristic color, too.

This specific beer is a kind of porter and has a bitterness that complements the beef. The malt in it balances out some of the bitterness in it. The addition of the various vegetables helps, too.

INGREDIENTS FOR GUINNESS BEEF STEW:

*2 pounds beef stewing meat

*1/4 cup all-purpose flour

*2 teaspoons salt

*1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

*4 tablespoons vegetable oil

*2 cups beef broth

*2 tablespoons butter

*1 medium onion

*1 small onion

*5 cloves garlic

*4 cloves garlic

*2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

*3 cups Guinness Beer

*3 bay leaves

*1 bunch of fresh rosemary

*4 medium carrots

*1 cup celery

*1 pound mini red potatoes

*Fresh parsley

How to make beef and Guinness stew?