Gua Sha Tool Benefits and Applications: Is it Worth It?

The gua sha tool is a type of face massage stone. Face massage is a special treatment focusing on the facial muscles using smooth stones to relax the muscles. Typically, this type of massage uses cool stones that are placed on various parts of the face, for example, above the brows or below the eyes.

Gua sha tools come in different shapes, materials, and sizes, which makes choosing one to be quite a daunting task. However, the kind you choose will depend on your personal preference. Jade gua sha offer maximum versatility, as they have one slightly curved edge, a divot, and one small curve that you can use around the eye area. Also, this stone is guaranteed to feel comfortable in your hands. It has perfect edges and, when used with the right moisturizer or serum, it delivers a spa-level treatment at a fraction of the price.

If you get high-quality and smooth stone, you should choose a reliable company to buy from.

Mostly using a jade gua sha face massage tool, this type of massage has several benefits to the body. The biggest of these is its ability to relax the neck, shoulder muscles, and face. These often harbor a great deal of tension that tends to lead to headaches, stiffness, and other problems. Additionally, a good gua sha stone massage improves skin tone and also reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

How to do it

The best thing about gua sha massage is that you can do it at home and still get the professional-grade massage at a fraction of the cost. Even better, it doesn’t take much of your time. All you need is one minute a day and you can expect to see some benefits.

You can apply the massage in the morning when you wake up and at night. It is best used together with a top facial product. Because the stone carries some energies experts recommend that use jade gua sha in the morning and another stone at night.

For the best results, you want to place the tool at an angle of 45 degrees and use its smooth, rounded edge to press the cheekbones, lips, and forehead. Do roughly eight swipes per direction. For the jawline and throat, you are best off using the double-edged part of the jade gua sha face massager.

Cleaning your gua sha tool is incredibly easy, as all you need to do is to have it run under water.

While many people often see the redness on the body or face as traumatic or scary, it is thought that it’s the healing response of the body. The extent of your healing or sha will depend on the type of skin you have or how severe the treatment was.

What are the Benefits of Gua Sha?

Gua sha has several benefits to the body. It lifts the skin, reduces puffiness, and leaves users with more defined cheekbones. Performing the procedure gently is also thought to eliminate under-eye bags. There is also evidence that the procedure relieves tight jaws and muscle tension, and also leads to a more defined jawline.

Also, the technique is believed to promote lymphatic drainage, which is what leads to reduced puffiness and helps eliminate toxins and fluids from the body. There are also people that claim it can be used in the place of injectables due to the fact that it eases the tension that often causes wrinkles and fine lines.

Which Gua Sha Stones are Best?

The best type of gua sha stone is that which comprises pure rose quartz or jade. The reason you should avoid cheap synthetic plastic is that they tend to cause irritation that can be quite discomforting. The jade gua sha stone is especially good with rounded and smooth edges to give you the best results.

Who Should Not Use Gua Sha?

Pregnant women should not use the gua sha face massage technique unless the task is done by a professional aesthetician. This is because the face and body pressure points can lead to uterine contractions in some women, although it is quite a rare phenomenon.

Also, if you are undergoing chemo treatment, you should not use gua sha 24-48 hours after a session. Other situations that make it unwise to use gua sha are if you have rosacea, or you are menstruating. That is because it can affect the flow of blood.

What if you have dermal fillers or have undergone a Botox procedure? It is okay provided you keep off the treated areas. The best thing about the jade gua sha tool is that it can treat all parts of your face, and it can even out the differences between untreated skin and Botox.

Avoid the areas that have been treated for at least 28 days in the case of dermal filler procedure and 14 for the part with Botox treatment. For other parts of the face, you can use the stone without worrying.