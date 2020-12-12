Home Weather Good Sun Saturday With A Possible Quick Shower

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and a few quick showers.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and a few showers in spots.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will continue our streak of mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast includes good sun, clouds at times, and a few showers along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

