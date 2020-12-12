Good Sun Saturday With A Possible Quick Shower

Saturday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and a few quick showers. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and a few showers in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will continue our streak of mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast includes good sun, clouds at times, and a few showers along the Gulf coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.