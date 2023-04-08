Good Sun Saturday But Rain Is On The Way

Saturday features good sun, some clouds, and a few midday showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun with the chance of a late afternoon storm in spots. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Easter Sunday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning, but showers will develop in the afternoon and last into the evening. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers — especially in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will be breezy with plenty of clouds and periods of showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and a mix of clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.