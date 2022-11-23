Good Sun for Florida Thanksgiving Day with a side of Clouds

Thanksgiving Day features some clouds to start, but look for lots of sun just in time for those holiday get-togethers. A stray shower is possible in spots during the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with maybe a quick afternoon shower in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and some clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will end the holiday weekend with partly sunny skies as a front moves in. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see more clouds than sun. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

We’re thankful that it’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic — and that hurricane season is almost over.