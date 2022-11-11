Good Sun For Florida Saturday

Saturday features good sun, a few clouds, and slightly cooler morning temperatures with the chance of some inland fog. The east coast metro area could see a few quick afternoon showers. Minor flooding is possible at high tides along the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will feature sunny skies around South Florida. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be another sunny mid-November day. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Tropical Depression Nicole continues to weaken even as it drops heavy rain over the southeastern U.S. At midday on Friday, Nicole was centered about 35 miles north of Atlanta, Georgia. Maximum sustained winds were 30 miles per hour, and Nicole was zipping to the north-northeast at 23 miles per hour. Nicole’s remnants will bring heavy rain to the mid-Atlantic states and New England this weekend.