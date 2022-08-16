Good Sun But Afternoon Storms For Florida Wednesday

Wednesday features good sun and a few clouds to start the day and some summertime storms in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring sunny skies until some storms bubble up in the afternoon hours. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a sunny morning. Look for periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see lots of sun alternating with showers and storms — starting in the mid-morning in the east coast metro area and the mid-afternoon along the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and periods of quick showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, a wave in the southwestern Caribbean is forecast to move over Central America and reach the Bay of Campeche on Friday. Once the wave emerges into the Bay of Campeche, it has a low chance of developing into a depression.