Good Sun and Gusty Breezes for Florida Today

Friday features good sun, a few clouds, and just the chance of a stray shower in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies. All of South Florida will see a gusty ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Saturday evening. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring lots of sun around South Florida, along with an ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will continue our stretch of pleasant and dry December days. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and maybe a cloud or two at times. Highs on Tuesday will be in the seasonable low 80s again.