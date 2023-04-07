Friday features good sun and a few clouds. Look for a brisk ocean breeze in the east coast metro area and the possibility of a shower near the Gulf Coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area with showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning, but clouds and a few showers will move in during the mid-afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Easter Sunday will feature plenty of sun in the morning, but showers and storms will be back in the mid afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and a few storms with periods of sun. Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.